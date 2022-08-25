20 years in jail for North West man who raped woman while out on parole | News24

The Bafokeng Regional Court sentenced Kleinboy Nakana Kwele to twenty years in jail for the rape of a girl in 2018.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani stated the sufferer was with one other girl in Lethabong, close to Rustenburg.

Funani stated: “He threatened them with a knife and eventually grabbed and dragged one of the women further into the bushes and raped her. The matter was thereafter reported to the Lethabong police, and Kwele was effectively traced and arrested a few days later.”

Kwele, 52, dedicated the crime six months after being paroled for a rape he dedicated in 2006.

How secure is your neighbourhood? Find out through the use of News24’s CrimeCheck

Funani stated his earlier sentence, earlier than being paroled, was additionally 20 years.

She stated the girl, who was with the sufferer, testified in opposition to Kwele.

Both girls had been in courtroom through the sentencing.