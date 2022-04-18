200,000 could lose their jobs as Western companies withdraw, Moscow mayor says

toggle caption Sandra Montanez/Getty Images

As a rising variety of Western firms distance themselves from Russia, the mayor of Moscow says lots of of hundreds of individuals may quickly be with out work.

“According to our estimates, about 200,000 people are at risk of losing their jobs,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a Monday blog post, in keeping with an AFP translation.

He also said authorities have authorized a program value 3.36 billion rubles — or roughly $41 million — to assist staff susceptible to layoffs with coaching and short-term employment.

The program is on observe to assist greater than 58,000 staff of international firms, he added, with about 12,500 present process retraining and the remaining getting short-term jobs and alternatives in public works initiatives in parks and different metropolis organizations.

His weblog publish particulars different efforts federal and metropolis officers are making to assist households, the pharmaceutical trade and small companies in Moscow.

More than 750 firms have curtailed operations in Russia to a point, in keeping with Yale School of Management researchers monitoring such actions.

