2008 Georgia Russia Conflict Fast Facts | CNN

Here’s a take a look at the 2008 navy battle between Russia and Georgia.

The battle centered on South Ossetia and Abkhazia, two “breakaway provinces” in Georgia. They are formally a part of Georgia, however have separate governments unrecognized by most international locations.

Abkhazia and South Ossetia are supported by Russia.

During the five-day battle, 170 servicemen, 14 policemen, and 228 civilians from Georgia have been killed and 1,747 wounded. Sixty-seven Russian servicemen have been killed and 283 have been wounded, and 365 South Ossetian servicemen and civilians (mixed) have been killed, in response to an official EU fact-finding report about the conflict.

1918-1921- Georgia is briefly an impartial state after separating from the Russian Empire.

1921 – After the Red Army invasion, Georgia and Abkhazia are declared Soviet Socialist republics.

1922 – The South Ossetia Autonomous Oblast is created inside Georgia.

1931 – Abkhazia’s standing is lowered to an autonomous republic inside Georgia.

1990 – South Ossetia declares its independence from Georgia.

April 9, 1991 – Georgia declares independence.

1991-1992 – Civil struggle breaks out in Georgia. Zviad Gamsakhurdia is deposed as president.

1992 – Abkhazia declares its independence from Georgia, resulting in armed battle.

October 1992 – Eduard Shevardnadze is elected to steer Georgia. He is reelected in 1995 and 2000.

September 1993 – Abkhazian separatist forces defeat the Georgian navy.

October 1993 – Georgia joins the Commonwealth of Independent States.

May 1994 – A ceasefire is agreed upon and signed between the Georgian authorities and Abkhaz separatists. Russian peacekeeping forces are deployed to the realm.

October 2001 – Fighting resumes between Abkhaz troops and Georgian paramilitaries. Russia states that it believes Georgia is harboring Chechen rebels, a declare denied by Georgia.

September 2002 – Russian President Vladimir Putin sends a letter to UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, UN Security Council members, and members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe stating that Georgia should reply to accusations they’re harboring Chechen militants or face navy motion from Russia.

October 2002 – Tensions with Russia are defused after Shevardnadze promises to work with Russia to fight Chechen rebels.

November 2003 – Shevardnadze is compelled to depart workplace within the “Rose Revolution.”

July 2005 – Under phrases of a deal reached in May, Russia begins to withdraw its troops from two Soviet-era navy bases.

May-June 2006 – Tensions between Georgia and Russia rise once more when Georgia calls for that Russian peacekeepers in South Ossetia have visas.

November 12, 2006 – A referendum is voted upon during which South Ossetians overwhelmingly demand independence.

November 2007 – Russia pronounces that it has withdrawn its Georgia-based troops. It retains a peacekeeping presence in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

April 3, 2008 – NATO members at a summit in Bucharest, Romania, defer the choice on Georgia and Ukraine’s admittance till December 2008.

April 21, 2008 – Georgia accuses Russia of capturing down an unmanned drone over Abkhazia on April 20. Russia denies the declare.

April 29, 2008 – Russia sends more troops to Abkhazia to counter what it says are Georgia’s plans for an assault.

May 26, 2008 – A UN investigation concludes that the drone shot down on April 21 was struck by a missile from a Russian fighter jet.

May 30-31, 2008 – Russia sends a number of hundred unarmed troops to Abkhazia, saying they’re wanted for railway repairs. Georgia accuses Russia of planning a navy intervention.

August 7-8, 2008 – Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili sends troops into South Ossetia. Russia responds by transferring its troops to the border, flying plane over Georgia, and starting air strikes in South Ossetia.

August 8, 2008 – The United States, United Kingdom and NATO name for a stop fireplace of navy hostilities by each Russia and Georgia.

August 9, 2008 – A delegation of EU and US diplomats head to Georgia to resolve escalating tensions.

August 10, 2008 – Russia strikes tanks and troopers via South Ossetia and into Georgia correct, advancing in the direction of town of Gori.

August 12, 2008 – Russia calls a halt to its navy incursion into Georgia and agrees to a six-point diplomatic push for peace. The plan is introduced by French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

August 13, 2008 – US President George W. Bush pronounces humanitarian assist is to be despatched to Georgia. It can also be introduced that Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice might be despatched to France and Georgia for a diplomatic mission.

August 15, 2008 – Saakashvili indicators a stop fireplace settlement with Russia. The deal is brokered by Sarkozy.

August 16, 2008 – Medvedev indicators the stop fireplace settlement.

August 22, 2008 – Russia partially withdraws its troops from Georgia, as a part of the stop fireplace settlement. Russia maintains troopers at checkpoints close to the disputed territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

August 26, 2008 – Medvedev indicators an order recognizing the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. In response, President Bush releases a press release saying, partly, “The United States condemns the decision by the Russian president to recognize as independent states the Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia…The territorial integrity and borders of Georgia must be respected, just as those of Russia or any other country.”

July 2009 – UN observers go away Georgia after practically 16 years. The mission was not prolonged because of a Russian veto.

September 2009 – A report from an EU fact-finding mission determines that historical tensions and overreaction on the part of both Russia and Georgia contributed to the five-day conflict. Georgia’s assault on the South Ossetian capital of Tskhinvali on the evening of August 7 is seen as the beginning of the armed battle, nevertheless the report notes that the assault was the fruits of years of accelerating tensions, provocations and incidents.

January 27, 2016 – The Hague-based International Criminal Court authorizes a probe into possible war crimes committed by Russian, Georgian and South Ossetian forces during the conflict.