$200m fitness star’s Macca’s confession

She’s made tens of millions due to her health packages, however Kayla Itsines has revealed a stunning element about her quick meals preferences.

Kayla Itsines has been praised by followers after sharing a really “relatable” reality about herself whereas on holidays.

The multi-millionaire health guru, who sold app SWEAT she co-owned with former partner Tobi Pearce for $400 million last year, has revealed that persons are “so surprised” to seek out out she repeatedly indulges in quick meals.

Kayla opened up about her approach to fast food on Instagram, sharing a collection of photographs of herself having fun with an egg burger as she holidays in Los Angeles.

“I have been sharing my food philosophy of a balanced diet with NO restrictions for YEARS now,” Kayla wroteon Tuesday.

“But it seems easier for some people to look at me a put me in a ‘box’ rather than to actually try to understand me and what I stand for.”

Kayla stated she believed in a “sustainable approach to fuelling your body by eating foods you LOVE without complete elimination and restriction”.

“That includes an occasional burger!” she added.

For Kayla this meant “not letting health and fitness goals get in the way of life” and as an alternative “integrating them into a healthy balanced lifestyle that you can ENJOY”.

“So if you’re someone that automatically wants to put me in a ‘box’,” she wrote. “My McDonald’s order is a Large McChicken Meal with fries, a coke, a small caramel sundae AND an apple pie.”

Kayla’s submit resonated together with her followers, who thanked her for sharing such a “relatable” element about herself.

“I love how you keep things real,” one follower commented.

“Best recommendations ever! Balance is the most important,” one individual wrote.

Last month Kayla went public together with her new relationship, revealing she was now dating her longtime friend and personal trainer Jae Woodroffe.

“For all those people replying to my stories saying “you look really happy” … thanks! I’m,” she captioned a photograph of the brand new couple.

Kayla cut up from fiance Tobi in August 2020, with the break-up surprising longtime followers of the couple. They share daughter Arna, two.

Tobi is now relationship one other health star Rachel Dillon, who runs her personal train empire Move With Us.