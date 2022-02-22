2010 Chilean Mine Rescue Fast Facts | CNN





Here’s a have a look at the 2010 rescue of 33 miners from a collapsed mine in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

August 5, 2010 – A collapse of the principle ramp into the San Jose mine leaves 33 miners trapped 2,300 ft underground. Emergency officers are unable to speak with the trapped miners.

August 6, 2010 – A press release from Chile’s National Emergency Office says 130 individuals are working to rescue the miners.

August 7, 2010 – Rescuers face a setback when one other collapse blocks the trail they had been utilizing to succeed in the miners. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera travels to Copiapo, the place the mine is situated, to satisfy with officers.

August 22, 2010 – The miners ship up a word tied to a probe which was lowered by authorities earlier within the day. Written in purple ink, it reads, “We are fine in the shelter, the 33 of us.”

August 23, 2010 – A second probe reaches the miners. Rescuers are actually able to relaying communications and may ship meals and water to miners. Before this, the miners survive by sharing small quantities of tuna and mackerel that had been within the shelter, together with water.

August 24, 2010 – Experts from NASA and Chilean navy submarine consultants are referred to as to assist handle the psychological toll the isolation can tackle the miners.

August 26, 2010 – Miners ship a video message to their households expressing thanks for the efforts underway to free them.

August 27, 2010 – Miners are advised for the primary time of the prolonged course of rescuers anticipate it is going to take to extract them from the mine. Officials announce that they’re engaged on a “Plan B,” which might assist velocity up the rescue course of.

August 29, 2010 – Each of the trapped miners is given about 20 seconds to talk instantly with members of the family for the primary time because the accident.

August 31, 2010 – Plan A drilling begins.

September 3, 2010 – The Schramm T-130 drill, in any other case referred to as Plan B, arrives on the rescue scene. The drill is normally used for boring water holes.

September 6, 2010 – Rescue officers briefly cease the Plan B preliminary drill because of a broken drill bit.

September 9, 2010 – Miners file a brand new video to point out their households a glimpse of what their routines are like. The three minute clip exhibits them in good spirits.

September 14, 2010 – Elizabeth Segovia, spouse of trapped miner Ariel Ticona, offers delivery to a woman she names Esperanza, Spanish for hope.

September 17, 2010 – The Plan B bore gap reaches the 33 miners. However, the outlet is barely 12 inches broad and can have to be widened on a second cross.

September 22, 2010 – The Plan C drill begins drilling.

September 25, 2010 – The rescue capsule anticipated to haul the miners again to the floor arrives on the mine. Named the Phoenix, it’s painted purple, white and blue – the colours of the Chilean flag.

September 28, 2010 – The Plan B drill passes the midway level to the trapped miners.

September 30, 2010 – Rescue crews efficiently take a look at the capsule. One take a look at topic declares it “comfortable.”

October 1, 2010 – Mining Minister Laurence Golborne declares that officers anticipate to succeed in the miners as early as mid October – before beforehand anticipated. Crews might attain the miners between October 15 and October 30. Officials earlier prediction put the date as far-off as November or Christmas.

October 5, 2010 – Rescuers say they’re inside 160 meters of the trapped miners.

October 6, 2010 – Two extra capsules and a winch, a tool used for winding and stress changes, arrive on the mine web site.

October 7, 2010 – A supply near rescue operations says the Plan B drill is now lower than 100 meters from the goal.

October 9, 2010 – The Plan B drill breaks via the roof of the mine.

October 12, 2010 – During a press convention, Mining Minister Golborne declares that the rescue is predicted to start throughout “the last quarter” of the day.

October 13, 2010 – The first miner rescued, Florencio Antonio Avalos Silva, 31, reaches the floor at about 12:11 a.m. ET. Shift foreman Luis Alberto Urzua Iribarren, 54, is the thirty third and remaining miner to be rescued, roughly 22 1/2 hours after the rescue operation begins.

July 25, 2011 – Representatives for the rescued miners announce that the official and approved movie rights to their story have been offered to producer Mike Medavoy.

August 30, 2011 – Fourteen of the miners are awarded lifetime month-to-month pensions of 250,000 Chilean pesos (roughly $540), by Cecilia Morel, Chile’s first woman. The authorities selected which miners would obtain the lifetime pensions based mostly on well being, age and the opinion of the group of survivors.

August 1, 2013 – Chilean prosecutors announce they’ve closed the investigation into the mining catastrophe with out submitting any costs.

August 4, 2013 – San Esteban Mining Company agrees to promote the now-closed San Jose mine to pay the miners and reimburse the Chilean authorities for the price of rescue efforts, along with paying the corporate’s different money owed.

October 14, 2015 – The group of miners, who are in Rome promoting a new film about the mine disaster, “The 33,” pose for pictures and current items to Pope Francis on the Vatican.

November 13, 2015 – “The 33” premieres.

Alex Vega Salazar, 31

Ariel Ticona Yanez, 29

Carlos Andres Bugueno Alfaro, 27

Carlos Mamani Solis, 23

Carlos Barrios Contreras, 27

Claudio Acuna Cortes, 34

Claudio David Yanez Lagos, 34

Daniel Esteban Herrera Campos, 27

Darios Antonio Segovia Rojas, 48

Edison Fernando Pena Villaroel, 34

Esteban Alfonso Rojas Carrizo, 44

Florencio Antonio Avalos Silva, 31

Franklin Lobos Ramirez, 53

Jorge Hernan Galleguillos Orellana, 56

Jose Henriquez Gonzalez, 54

Jose Ojeda Vidal, 46

Juan Carlos Aguilar Gaete, 49

Juan Illanes Palma, 52

Jimmy Sanchez Lagues, 18

Luis Alberto Urzua Iribarren, 54

Mario Nicolus Gomez Heredia, 63

Mario Sepulveda Espinace, 40

Omar Alejandro Reygada Rojas, 56

Osman Isidro Araya Araya, 30

Pablo Amadeos Rojas Villacorta, 45

Pedro Cortez Contreras, 25

Raul Enriquez Bustos Ibanez, 40

Renan Anselmo Avalos Silva, 29

Richard Reinald Villarroel Godoy, 27

Samuel Dionisio Avalos Acuna, 43

Victor Antonio Segovia Rojas, 48

Victor Zamora Bugueno, 33

Yonni Barrios Rojas, 50

Mining Minister Laurence Golborne described for CNN the rescue efforts, the three holes – referred to as Plan A, Plan B and Plan C – being dug in an effort to open a passageway to security for the boys. Plan A and Plan B every required two holes to be drilled – a small gap first after which a wider one about 26 to twenty-eight inches (65-70 centimeters) in diameter. Golborne mentioned the second cross would progress extra slowly than the primary cross.

Plan A concerned utilizing a drill positioned instantly above the shelter the place the miners had been holed up. Under Plan B, a gap was drilled at a roughly 80-degree angle into an space of the mine shaft that was used as a mechanical workshop. That distance, engineers estimated, was round 2,034 ft (620 meters). The drill utilized in Plan C wanted to chop via some 1,969 ft (600 meters) of rock and earth.

Plan A drill was a Raise Borer Strata 950, normally used for drilling air flow shafts in mines.

Plan B drill was a Schramm T-130, normally used for boring water holes.

Plan C drill was a Rig 421 drill, normally used for drilling for oil.