2012 Junior Springbok skipper retires: What happened to the rest of that title-winning team? | Sport

Former Baby Bok captain Wiaan Liebenberg’s imminent retirement is one other chapter within the 2012 World Championship-winning crew’s sophisticated legacy.

Several elegant gamers emerged from that classic, notably Pieter-Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff and Jan Serfontein.

But it is also notable that 10 of the 31-man squad retired prematurely.

Wiaan Liebenberg was the final Junior Springbok captain to carry the Under-20 World Championship trophy again in 2012 after they memorably beat the All Blacks 21-16 within the remaining at Newlands.

It’s little surprise then that the 29-year-old’s announcement that he’ll retire at the end of the current season elicited a good bit of consideration.

In reality, Liebenberg’s resolution is one other chapter in what’s now changing into an advanced legacy for Dawie Theron’s profitable classic.

While numerous members of that 31-man squad have turn out to be very achieved gamers, at least 10 have now retired prematurely for example vividly once more that there are not any ensures within the skilled recreation.

Sport24 takes a take a look at what has turn out to be of crew’s members.

15 – DILLYN LEYDS

The utility again, recognized for his capacity to ship some dazzling moments, grew to become a Stormers stalwart and performed 10 Tests for the Springboks.

He’s at present a valued member of French giants La Rochelle, whom he joined in 2020.

14 – RAYMOND RHULE

Despite polarising opinion on whether or not he was adequate to play for the Springboks in seven Tests, the silky winger was a extremely dependable performer at Super Rugby degree for the Cheetahs and Stormers.

After shifting to Grenoble in France in mid-2018, Rhule brilliantly resurrected his profession, incomes a transfer to La Rochelle and changing into a key participant for the membership.

13 – KOBUS VAN WYK

Pressed into service for the 2012 remaining due to accidents to others regardless of having made no earlier appearances within the match, Van Wyk has solid a popularity as a strong participant at franchise degree.

He was dependable for each the Stormers and Sharks, however showcased a pleasingly refined facet to his recreation when he was unexpectedly handed a contract by the Hurricanes to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Those performances earned him his present gig at Leicester in England.

12 – JAN SERFONTEIN

Named World Rugby’s Junior Player of the Year for his exploits in 2012, the dynamic however enigmatic midfielder by no means reached the greatness he appeared destined for.

Though he is performed 35 Tests, the final of them got here in 2017 earlier than he took up a controversial provide with Montpellier, a transfer that – in hindsight – has achieved little to take his recreation to new heights.

11 – TSHOTSHO MBOVANE

Regarded as a prodigy at college, Mbovane grew to become one other high-profile instance of the native system not taking care of promising black gamers.

Saddled with on-field and off-field challenges, he left the sport between 2016 and 2018 earlier than being handed a lifeline at Pretoria’s International Rugby Institute, the place he performed membership rugby for Naka Bulls and have become a coach for the IRI’s sevens groups.

He’s established a basis to deal with youth unemployment.

10 – HANDRE POLLARD

Still solely 18 on the 2012 version, he went on to play in at least three tournaments.

An worldwide at 20 already, Pollard has entrenched himself because the Springboks’ first-choice, World Cup-winning pivot.

9 – VIAN VAN DER WATT

A nuggety halfback with a curly mop of hair, he scored one of many Boks’ tries within the remaining.

After excelling as a junior for the Lions, he hopped between the Leopards, EP and Boland earlier than calling it quits in 2018 to make use of his finance diploma to work for Liberty.

8 – FABIAN BOOYSEN

He bided his time within the Lions’ system dutifully and seemed set to be rewarded when he broke into the senior crew in 2015.

A keen fringe participant, Booysen at instances even seemed like a successor to Warren Whiteley within the No 8 jersey earlier than the Lions’ pronounced contract-cutting train of 2018 noticed him being launched.

He performed a bit for SWD, however retired from the sport in 2019.

7 – PIETER-STEPH DU TOIT

Arguably probably the most celebrated member of the crew.

Having already made main strides on the Sharks, he returned to the Stormers and laid the muse for a Springbok profession that step by step ascended into stardom.

His exploits in 2019’s World Cup-winning yr led to him being named World Player of the Year and he is at present in Japan enjoying for Toyota Verblitz.

6 – WIAAN LIEBENBERG

Following his exploits, Liebenberg discovered himself caught in a saturated pecking order at Loftus, which prompted him to maneuver to Montpellier.

A constant performer, he selected to devoted the second half of his French journey to La Rochelle, the place he’ll make his swansong this yr.

5 – RUAN BOTHA

He solid his popularity as an underrated however achieved second rower early.

Avoiding the Lions relegation malaise again on the finish of 2012, Botha discovered the grass wasn’t all the time greener on the Stormers earlier than a transfer to Durban noticed him emerge as an excellent participant.

He joined Japan’s Kubota Spears, interspersing that with a season at London Irish, earlier than returning to Asia.

4 – PAUL WILLEMSE

The burly lock made waves when he first signed a profitable contract with the Bulls virtually instantly after his 2012 exploits, solely to remain for about 18 months earlier than receiving a fair greater provide from Grenoble in France.

He then determined to qualify for France and has since performed 20 Tests.

3 – MAKS VAN DYK

He grew to become a viral sensation when he cheekily requested French President Emmanuel Macron for citizenship throughout a pre-match introduction whereas nonetheless enjoying for Toulouse.

Van Dyk would ultimately get his passport three months later.

After a number of shuffles early in his senior profession, he settled right down to turn out to be probably the most feared scrummagers within the native recreation for the Cheetahs and earned his gig in France.

He at present seems for Pau.

2 – MARK PRETORIUS

Hampered by a compelling trio of hookers in Malcolm Marx, Robbie Coetzee and Akker van der Merwe becoming a member of the Lions, he solely made two senior appearances earlier than making the trek south to affix SWD.

He was then introduced house by Pumas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg, however did not make a lot of an impression.

Pretorius referred to as it quits on the finish of 2017 and has since turn out to be an abattoir supervisor in Barberton.

1- STEVEN KITSHOFF

The “Spicy Plum” has turn out to be one of many Springboks’ most interesting fashionable props, complementing his loyalty to the Stormers by gaining invaluable insights throughout a two-year stint at Bordeaux in France.

He’s at present co-captain within the URC for the Cape franchise.

SQUAD MEMBERS WHO HAVE ALSO RETIRED:

Paul Jordaan was a gifted winger and centre beset by accidents all through his profession. He was successful in France with La Rochelle between 2016 and 2019 earlier than retiring to return to the household farm.

William Small-Smith was pressured to name it day final yr after widespread medical session suggested him that his historical past with concussion made it harmful for him to proceed being a Cheetahs stalwart.

Abrie Griessel was Van der Watt’s understudy at scrumhalf. He managed to achieve a spot in Munster’s academy in 2016 and even made his senior debut within the PRO12 as a substitute. After a brief stint with the Pumas in 2018, he took up farming and began a farming clothes vary.

Jason Thomas began at hooker early within the match. His rugby profession did not final lengthy afterwards.

Marais Schmidt has turn out to be a participant agent after an unfulfilled, brief senior profession on the Lions, Griquas and Bulls.

Travis Ismaiel was one of many high-profile returnees for the Bulls when Jake White took cost, however a continual shoulder drawback meant the Bok winger needed to step away final yr.

SQUAD MEMBERS STILL PLAYING:

Oli Kebble (Prop, Glasgow and Scotland); Allan Dell (Prop, London Irish and Scotland); Braam Steyn (Flanker, Benetton and Italy); Khaya Majola (Prop, Dijon); Franco Marais (Hooker, Docomo Red Hurricanes); Shaun Adendorff (Flanker, Nevers); Dean Hammond (Wing, Ealing); Tony Jantjies (Flyhalf, Naka Bulls)