2020/21 UEFA anti-doping report | Inside UEFA

The 2020/21 season served to strengthen UEFA’s dedication to nurturing and sustaining top-quality efficiency in powerful and unprecedented circumstances.

Among the important thing successes within the anti-doping sector have been the launch of an formidable new UEFA anti-doping schooling technique, strict coronavirus safety measures for doping checks, and the UEFA EURO 2020 testing programme.

Protecting soccer and footballers: UEFA’s anti-doping imaginative and prescient

UEFA is acknowledged as one of many world’s premier staff sport organisations within the battle towards doping, and frequently strives to make sure that its schooling and testing programmes stay on the reducing fringe of science and recognised good follow in all areas of prevention and detection.











The UEFA doping management officer and chaperones ready for the gamers within the tunnel at a UEFA EURO 2020 matchUEFA through Getty Images

Any soccer participant participating in a UEFA competitors could also be required to bear a doping management at any time. Doping controls could embody samples of blood and urine, in addition to screening for substances such because the performance-enhancing drug erythropoietin (EPO) and human development hormone.

No advance data is given as to when controls will happen – they will both be in-competition (after a match) or out-of-competition (at a staff coaching session, at staff accommodations, and even at gamers’ properties).

Anti-doping schooling











UEFA anti-doping unit representatives Thomas Rossier (left) and Rebecca Lee current UEFA’s anti-doping technique at a webinarUEFA

Major plans and targets have been established to reinforce UEFA’s general anti-doping mission in 2022.

A key pillar of this mission is the body’s new anti-doping education strategy, which sees UEFA’s 55 member associations given monetary backing to run schooling actions aimed toward protecting footballers ‘clean’.

The technique offers for focused funding to associations through the UEFA HatTrick programme, and goals particularly to make it possible for gamers’ first expertise with anti-doping is schooling, slightly than a doping take a look at.

UEFA’s anti-doping schooling technique UEFA member associations can apply for funding for the next actions:

• Awareness – operating campaigns to advertise, help and reinforce a clear sport surroundings

• Information – offering correct, up-to-date anti-doping materials for gamers and participant help employees

• Education – delivering high-quality anti-doping schooling for gamers and participant help employees

Anti-doping schooling is a vital pillar within the battle towards doping and is the primary line of defence in defending the rights of soccer gamers and the integrity of our sport. The goal of UEFA’s anti-doping schooling programme is to stop intentional and unintentional doping.

Testing, monitoring and defending

Testing ranges remained excessive in 2020/21 regardless of the pandemic, owing to numerous medical precautions which have been put in place to confront the scenario.

Flexibility was a lot in proof. UEFA frequently monitored the scenario to adapt its testing procedures, and initiated numerous COVID-related measures with the intention to defend not solely the well being of the gamers, but in addition that of the 53 doping management officers (DCOs) as they carried out their duties.

COVID safety measures

COVID safety measures included PCR testing in strict adherence to UEFA’s Return to Play Protocol.

Additional tools was deployed at doping controls – together with FFP2 masks, gloves and disinfectant wipes – whereas two separate ready areas have been supplied for the 2 groups for in-competition checks after matches.

EURO 2020 testing programme











A UEFA doping management officer briefing chaperones at a UEFA EURO 2020 matchUEFA through Getty Images

Thanks to the implementation of environment friendly coordination and efficient collaboration with different anti-doping organisations, the testing programme for UEFA EURO 2020 was well- balanced and comprehensive.

As a results of the rescheduling of the match to summer season 2021, the EURO testing programme started in January 2021 and lasted till the top of the match.

UEFA, FIFA and nationwide anti-doping organisations (NADOs) collected a mixed whole of 1,616 urine and blood samples between 1 January 2021 and the completion of the EURO in mid-July.











Analysis of samples at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratoryUEFA

All samples collected within the pre-tournament testing programme and throughout the EURO have been destructive.

EURO 2020 additionally noticed the usage of UEFA’s new Whereabouts Application for accumulating whereabouts data from all 24 groups participating within the match. The app has additionally been deployed in UEFA’s membership competitions because the begin of the 2020/21 season, and ensures that UEFA is ready to schedule a take a look at on any participant within the indicated time slot supplied by the whereabouts data..

Keeping testing ranges excessive











Sample assortment remained excessive in 2020/21Stephen Caillet / Panoramic

A complete of 1,417 samples have been collected in-competition in UEFA competitions (not counting EURO 2020) within the 2020/21 season, in addition to 374 out-of-competition samples.

Despite the challenges introduced by the pandemic for DCOs by way of travelling, there was solely a 12% discount in samples collected after matches within the 2020/21 season, in relation to the typical collected over the earlier 4 seasons.

The variety of out-of-competition samples collected in 2020/21 was solely 4% lower than the typical collected over the earlier 4 seasons.

A complete of 677 samples have been analysed for EPO and erythropoiesis-stimulating brokers (ESA) – drugs which stimulate the bone marrow to make purple blood cells – and 30 samples underwent isotope ratio mass spectrometry (IRMS) evaluation designed to detect use of steroids.