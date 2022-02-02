2022 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation

The Audi Q7 facelift is all set to go on sale in India on February 3, 2022. The Ingolstadt-based luxurious carmaker is bringing again its flagship SUV to India after practically two years. The firm had quickly discontinued the mannequin in early 2020, proper earlier than the stringent BS6 emission norms got here into play. However, now the Q7 is lastly returning with a mid-life facelift and a petrol-only drivetrain. We have already the 2022 Audi Q7 and instructed you all about it in our detailed evaluation, which you could find on the carandbike web site. So, all that continues to be to be identified is the value of the up to date Q7. And this is what we take into consideration that.

The 2022 Audi Q7 will likely be provided in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology. It involves India as a very knocked down (CKD) unit and it is going to be produced at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd.’s (SAVWIPL) manufacturing facility in Aurangabad. This implies that the corporate will be capable of value is aggressive. Now, it is going to be cheaper than the Audi Q8, and we imagine the corporate will introduce the Q7 at a beginning value of underneath ₹ 1 crore. So, we might count on the 2022 Audi Q7 to be launched in India priced between ₹ 95 lakh to ₹ 1.10 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The Audi Q7 involves India as a very knocked down (CKD) unit, and is produced on the firm’s Aurangabad plant

Visually, the 2022 Audi Q7 comes with sharper styling updates in-line with the new-gen Audi vehicles. Upfront, the SUV options a big single-frame octagonal grille with chrome borders and vertical slats. The grille is flanked by full LED headlights, nonetheless, clients are additionally prone to get the choice to go for the HD Matrix LED expertise with Audi laser gentle. The SUV additionally get bigger intakes, new alloy wheels, new sleeker LED taillights and a revised rear bumper.

The SUV additionally comes with a brand new steering wheel and premium upholstery amongst a number of different creature comforts

Inside, the Q7 will get an up to date cabin, that includes two new giant touchscreens that present haptic and acoustic suggestions when clicking on the contact controls. The system additionally comes with LTE Advanced connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, pure voice management and the in depth Audi join portfolio. The cloud-based Amazon voice service Alexa, which is built-in into the MMI working system, can also be new, whereas Audi digital cockpit with an non-compulsory head-up show can also be on supply. The SUV additionally comes with a brand new steering wheel and premium upholstery amongst a number of different creature comforts.

The Q7 comes with a 3.0-litre TFSI, six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque

Powering the Q7 facelift a 3.0-litre TFSI, six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and the Quattro AWD system as customary. Like the brand new Q5, the Q7 will get a mild-hybrid system, that includes a 48-volt electrical motor, powered by a Lithium-Ion battery, and a belt alternator starter (BAS). The SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in underneath 5.9 seconds.

