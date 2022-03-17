2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 to soon launch with new black alloy wheels

After the just lately launched NS200 and the NS160, Bajaj Auto is now gearing up for the launch of the brand new Dominar 250 with black wheels. The upcoming black wheels will change the earlier white and silver models seen on the outgoing fashions. Save for the change of wheels, the remainder of the bike will stay roughly the identical.

The newly up to date bike has additionally began to reach on the dealerships forward of launch. Also, the pricing of the brand new Dominar 250 is more likely to stay untouched. The bike is presently priced at ₹1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Dominar 250 is positioned decrease than the Dominar 400 bike. Just like its larger sibling, the quarter-liter bike boasts an influence cruiser design with the sensible exterior styling. Some of the important thing options of the bike embrace its full-LED lighting system and a digital instrument cluster with an auxiliary show on the gasoline tank. To make the bike touring pleasant, the bike additionally will get a snug driving stance and small straps beneath the seat to hook touring baggage.

At the center of the bike sits a 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is rated to provide 26.6bhp of most energy at 8,500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine comes married to a six-speed gearbox and in addition will get a slipper clutch.

The suspension duties on the bike are carried out by an upside-down entrance fork and a mono-shock unit. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels sports activities a single disc at each ends with dual-channel ABS.

The firm has additionally just lately upped the pricing of all the Dominar vary in India, together with different bikes.

