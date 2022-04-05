2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail Receives Updated Engine, Improved Performance

The most notable replace is given to the guts of the 2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail.

Benelli unveiled the 2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail with minor modifications and enhancements to its design, however essentially the most noteworthy replace involves its engine providing higher efficiency, and naturally, is extra refined than earlier than. The revision additionally contains updates to its twin exhaust system, chassis, suspension, in addition to tyres. Benelli’s largest displacement scrambler will likely be accessible for buy in Europe later this 12 months, in gray, brown, and inexperienced colours. As far as its India debut is worried, Benelli has made no affirmation, however even when it does, it may very well be priced wherever to the north of ₹ 8 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Benelli’s largest displacement scrambler will likely be accessible for buy in Europe later this 12 months, in gray, brown, and inexperienced colours.

Also Read: Yezdi Roadster vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H’ness CB350 vs Jawa Forty-Two vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison

Although it shares tons of beauty detailing with its sibling, the Leoncino 800, Benelli has managed to provide this model an especially sporty and dynamic styling to go together with its off-road persona. It comes geared up with a double exhaust in a raised place and knobby tires, 120/70 19-inch within the entrance and 170/60 17-inch within the rear, giving a modern-classic look to the bike. The muscular, carved-out traces of the metal tank are in frequent with Leoncino 800 and are designed to deliver out the dynamic attraction, and have a particular arc that matches with two bumpers on the tank guard. Moreover, the Trail model options TFT devices on its fashionable dashboard. The seat gives consolation even on the hardest terrains. Underneath the seat, persistently with Leoncino 800, there’s an aluminum panel thought to show the Leoncino brand. On the mudguard, the Lion image additionally finds a spot.

The muscular, carved-out traces of the metal tank are in frequent with Leoncino 800.

The braking system, the identical as Leoncino 800, is dealt with by a double 320 mm diameter semi-floating disc on the entrance with a four-piston radial-mount mono-block caliper, and a 260 mm diameter disc on the again with a double piston caliper. As for the highway model, Benelli determined so as to add a brand new model geared up with a Marzocchi suspension system and a Brembo braking system as properly.

2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail comes geared up with a double exhaust in a raised place.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 251 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 2.51 Lakh

The chassis is revised as properly to raised sort out off-road terrains. The body is a tubular trellis with metal plates, the identical because the highway model, making certain simple dealing with. The suspensions are additionally upgraded and now sits on an upside-down entrance fork with 50 mm extra journey, from 140 mm within the highway mannequin to 148 mm within the Trail one. The identical improve comes on the rear, with a single, central swinging arm with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping, whose journey was additionally elevated to 140 mm. As consequence, the seat is raised from 805 mm within the highway mannequin to 834 mm within the Trail one.

The suspensions are additionally upgraded and now sits on an upside-down entrance fork with 50 mm extra journey, from 140 mm within the highway mannequin to 148 mm within the Trail one.

0 Comments

The most notable replace is given to the guts of the Leoncino 800 Trail and so now comes with a Euro 5, 754 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, twin-cylinder engine creating 76 bhp @8,500 rpm and a torque of 67 Nm @6,500 rpm. It options double overhead camshaft timing with 4 valves per cylinder and a double throttle physique of 43 mm diameter. The moist anti-slip clutch and 6-speed gearbox are additionally price mentioning.

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.