2022 European Women’s Leadership Award to eight women from around the globe

Three years in the past, we had the concept to create an award for extraordinary ladies: the European Women’s Leadership Award. We are specializing in ladies who at a sure second of their life, have determined to comply with their dream, to interrupt with conventional obligations round them, to problem male- dominated areas, to behave in a respectful method in an effort to give an instance to all these ladies, who don’t (but) dare to boost their voice and to develop their potential.

This yr, the next eight ladies have been chosen:

Chantal Hemerijckx (Belgium),

Thao Kilbee (Vietnam, Belgium),

Marie-Dolores Mabuila (DRC, Belgium),

Monique Ouassa (Benin),

Rita Ricketts (New Zealand, UK),

Jamila Sedqi (Morocco),

Svetlana Spaic (Yugoslavia, Serbia, Paris),

Melody Sucharewicz (Germany, Israel).

The awards might be handed over and the laureates might be honoured throughout an award successful ceremony. The first ceremony passed off in March 2019 within the European Parliament in Brussels. Since then – because of the COVID-19 restrictions – the ceremonies are hosted by the Brussels EU Representation of the German “Land” of Hesse.

You will discover right here the hyperlink to final yr’s ceremony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLJ8j3HaDwU.

This yr, the fourth ceremony will happen on Wednesday, 02 March and the awards might be handed over by the EP Vice- President MEP Nicola Beer. As it appears now – considering the restrictions to fight COVID-19 – the bi-lingual (English/French) occasion might be a hybrid one, beginning at 18.00. We will inform you in time on the main points.

Forum International du Leadership Féminin (www.filf-iwlf.com)

