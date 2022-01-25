2022 Honda CBR650R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.35 Lakh

The 2022 Honda CBR650R continues to make use of the identical 649 cc in-line four-cylinder engine with 86 bhp

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched 2022 CBR650R priced at ₹ 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The middleweight providing arrives as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) package and is obtainable completely via the Honda BigWing Topline showrooms. Compared to the usual mannequin, the 2022 Honda CBR650R arrives with minor visible upgrades and a hefty value hike of ₹ 50,000 over final yr’s mannequin. The up to date providing arrives in two colors – Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and new sporty graphics with Grand Prix Red.

Also Read: 2022 Honda CB300R BS6 Launched

The 2022 CBR650R arrives in 2 new colors – Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and new sporty graphics with Grand Prix Red

Speaking on the event, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, HMSI, mentioned, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”

Sharing his ideas, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI mentioned, “CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the stripes colour enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R.”

Also Read: Honda Shine Marks 1 Crore Customer Milestone In India

0 Comments

Power on the 2022 Honda CBR650R comes from the identical 649 cc, DOHC 16-valve, in-line four-cylinder engine that develops 86 bhp at 12,000 rpm 57.5 Nm of peak torque 8,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a kerb weight of 211 kg and a low seat top of 835 mm, which makes it extraordinarily accessible for shorter riders. That being mentioned, the 2022 CBR650R comes at a steep price ticket when in comparison with a few of its rivals.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.