2022 Honda CBR650R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.35 Lakh
The 2022 Honda CBR650R arrives as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) package and is obtainable completely via the Honda BigWing Topline showrooms. It will get minor upgrades for the brand new mannequin yr.
The 2022 Honda CBR650R continues to make use of the identical 649 cc in-line four-cylinder engine with 86 bhp
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched 2022 CBR650R priced at ₹ 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The middleweight providing arrives as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) package and is obtainable completely via the Honda BigWing Topline showrooms. Compared to the usual mannequin, the 2022 Honda CBR650R arrives with minor visible upgrades and a hefty value hike of ₹ 50,000 over final yr’s mannequin. The up to date providing arrives in two colors – Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and new sporty graphics with Grand Prix Red.
Speaking on the event, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO, HMSI, mentioned, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”
Sharing his ideas, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI mentioned, “CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the stripes colour enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R.”
Power on the 2022 Honda CBR650R comes from the identical 649 cc, DOHC 16-valve, in-line four-cylinder engine that develops 86 bhp at 12,000 rpm 57.5 Nm of peak torque 8,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a kerb weight of 211 kg and a low seat top of 835 mm, which makes it extraordinarily accessible for shorter riders. That being mentioned, the 2022 CBR650R comes at a steep price ticket when in comparison with a few of its rivals.
