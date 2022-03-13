2022 Jeep Gladiator, Wrangler to come with limited-edition Gobi tan colour

Jeep has introduced that its 2022 Gladiator and Wrangler fashions will include new limited-edition Gobi Tan color. While White, Black, and numerous different conventional shades stay the preferred paint colours for brand new vehicles, Jeep gives its merchandise with a spread of daring colour selections to succeed in out a wider buyer base.

The new Gobi tan color suits the model’s off-road aesthetics.

However, the color will not be fully new for Jeep because it supplied it for the Gladiator’s first mannequin yr as effectively, and it’s returning to the truck for 2022. However, this marks the primary time that Jeep has supplied the colour on the Wrangler, which can provide its clients much more alternative when customizing their automobile. “Gobi is again! And trying higher than ever. This limited-edition colour is now obtainable for each Gladiator and Wrangler,” Jeep wrote on its social media publish asserting the special-edition paint theme.

The new color will probably be obtainable to order by June 2022, and the corporate will provide it throughout each the fashions’ lineups, together with the hybrid 4xe and the high-powered Wrangler 392. The upgraded Gobi paint carries a value of $495, changing into $100 dearer than Tuscadero Pink tan.

The new colour is an addition to the updates that the model made to each fashions for the 2022 mannequin yr. Both the automobiles now include 7.0-inch infotainment shows as commonplace, an improved cabin air filter, amongst others. However, no modifications have been made to powertrains or trim ranges.

Gobi is Jeep’s fifth special-edition colour supplied on the current-generation Gladiator and Wrangler. Other colors embody Tuscadero Pink, Gecko Green, Nacho Orange and Chief Blue. “Customization is on the core of each Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler,” Jim Morrison, senior vp and head of Jeep model North America mentioned, Motor1 reported.

