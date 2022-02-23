2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz vs Honda Jazz: Price Comparison

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has formally gone on sale in India, and it is priced from ₹ 6.35 lakh, going as much as ₹ 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The beginning value of the premium hatchback is sort of engaging and is certain to draw a number of new clients. In truth, the corporate has stated that it has already garnered over 25,000 pre-orders for the brand new Baleno, in simply 16 days, which is actually quantity. In India, the Baleno primarily competes with the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz. So, does the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno have a pricing benefit over its rival? Let’s discover out.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Honda Jazz are solely provided with one naturally aspirated petrol engine. At the identical time, each the Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz are provided in three engine choices – a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo petrol, and a diesel engine. So, to make this a stage enjoying discipline, we’ll solely evaluate the costs of the naturally aspirated petrol variants of all three rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20

Compared to the Baleno, the Hyundai i20’s beginning value is ₹ 63,000 increased, whereas the top-end trim is dearer by ₹ 61,000, towards the Baleno’s range-topper

Hyundai affords a 1.2-lite naturally aspirated petrol engine with the i20, which is obtainable with each a 5-speed guide and an Intelligent Variable Transmission or iVT. The mannequin is obtainable in all three variants – Magna, Sportz, and Asta, and the pricing begin from ₹ 6.98 lakh, going as much as ₹ 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the Baleno, the i20’s beginning value is ₹ 63,000 increased, whereas the top-end trim is dearer by ₹ 61,000, towards the Baleno’s range-topper. But do bear in mind the i20 will get a correct computerized transmission, whereas the Baleno will get an AMT or automated guide transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz

The base variant of the Tata Altroz is cheaper than the Baleno by ₹ 35,000, whereas the top-end trim is almost ₹ 70,000 cheaper

The Tata Altroz can also be provided with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, nevertheless, it solely comes mated to a 5-speed guide gearbox as normal. In truth, the corporate would not provide an computerized variant with any engine choice. As for costs, they begin at round ₹ 6 lakh and go as much as ₹ 8.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This means the bottom variant of the Altroz is cheaper than the Baleno by ₹ 35,000, whereas the top-end trim is almost ₹ 70,000 cheaper. Although, do bear in mind, the Altroz is barely provided with a guide transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz

Compared to the Baleno, the entry-level Honda Jazz is over ₹ 1.36 lakh costlier, whereas the top-end trim is dearer by ₹ 46,000 towards the top-spec Baleno

As for the Honda Jazz, just like the Baleno, this too is barely provided with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed guide and an optionally available CVT or steady variable transmission. The Jazz is priced from ₹ 7.71 lakh to ₹ 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This means, in comparison with the Baleno, the entry-level Jazz is over ₹ 1.36 lakh costlier, whereas the top-end trim is dearer by ₹ 46,000 towards the top-spec Baleno. However, do bear in mind, the Jazz will get a correct CVT computerized, whereas the Baleno will get an AMT unit.

So, on paper, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki does have a bonus over the i20 and Jazz by way of pricing. Whereas regardless of being cheaper than the brand new Baleno, the Altroz solely is available in a guide choice, which could possibly be a deal-breaker for variety of clients on this section. Especially, when you think about the variety of sensible and segment-first options that the Baleno now will get, like – Head-Up Display, 360-view digicam, 9-inch HD touchscreen unit Smartplay Pro+, and over 40 linked automobile options. These additional strengthen the Baleno’s sport, towards rivals just like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz, which till just lately, had been way more premium and superior choices in comparison with Maruti’s premium hatchback. We will evaluate these automobiles in real-world circumstances to let you know which is the higher premium hatchback quickly, so, maintain watching this area.

