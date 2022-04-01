2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift To Be Launched In Second Week Of April

Maruti Suzuki India is about to have a busy April, as the corporate plans to launch two refreshed merchandise, the primary being the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift coming later this month, and the opposite being the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift, set for a launch in mid-April. According to vendor sources, the refreshed Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will begin arriving at dealerships subsequent week, forward of its value reveal within the following week. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift may obtain minor beauty updates, however the greatest change may come within the type of an up to date coronary heart.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Unlike the Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift, the modifications to the Maruti Suzuki Eritga can be restricted to a slight tweak to its fascia, one thing we have seen with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Nevertheless, main change will come within the type of a brand new powertrain, particularly, a brand new petrol engine, which might probably be a BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired to the brand new AMT field, that was launched with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The 5-speed handbook transmission can be retained.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with SmartPlay Studio AVN System.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga would be the third product launched by the corporate this 12 months, after the brand new Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Prior to the launch of refreshed variations of the Ertiga, and XL6, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the brand new Vitara Brezza, which can probably are available by May, adopted by the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the up to date S-Presso as properly. Maruti will finish the 12 months with a brand new compact SUV, to rival the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, in addition to the Volkswagen Taigun.

