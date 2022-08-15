2022 Mercedes-AMG One hybrid hypercar starts production

Mercedes-AMG has began constructing its first customer-bound One at a specialised manufacturing facility within the UK forward of supply within the second half of 2022.

Pitched as a Formula 1 automotive for the street, the Mercedes-AMG One has been within the works for a really, very very long time.

Initially meant to launch in 2019, the One had been held again by the problem of constructing a powertrain derived from F1 work on the street, and meet ever-tightening emissions requirements.

Only 275 examples of the Mercedes-AMG One are going to be constructed and each single one goes to be hand-made in partnership with Canadian engineering and manufacturing agency Multimatic.

There are 16 completely different meeting and testing stations within the manufacturing of a Mercedes-AMG One, which the German high-performance automaker likens to “production of high-quality luxury watches”.

Mercedes-AMG says a lot of the One’s “sub-systems” are first pre-assembled after which examined to verify they work, to then be disassembled once more and eventually put in to the automobile.

As an instance, this is applicable to the carbon-fibre monocoque chassis with its bonded-in roof and removable physique panels.

Each exterior physique panel is fitted to the chassis to make sure that the whole lot matches correctly and could be adjusted if vital.

Once the whole lot is “perfect”, the physique panels are dismantled after which hand-painted as a automotive set to make sure “perfect colour match of the entire vehicle”.

The subsequent main manufacturing stage contains assembling the F1-derived hybrid powertrain and the body-in-white, which refers to when the automotive’s chassis has been joined collectively.

Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) is the corporate that builds Formula 1 engines for the German automaker’s F1 automobiles, and likewise builds the engine parts for the One.

Mercedes-AMG says that 75 per cent of the components for the One are already assembled earlier than the high-voltage parts are put in.

The last stage of manufacturing is “final acceptance testing” at a close-by proving floor the place it’s examined by a manufacturing facility check driver.

Once the One has been given the tick of approval, the automobile is given “appropriate transport protection” and transported in a closed truck to Mercedes-AMG’s headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany for the handover.

In complete, there are over 50 “specialists” who work on every Mercedes-AMG One.

“The Mercedes‑AMG ONE is the most ambitious project we have ever undertaken – from development to production,” mentioned Mercedes-AMG chairman of the board of administration Philipp Schiemer.

“This world first is now becoming a reality thanks to the great teamwork between Mercedes‑AMG in Affalterbach, the Formula 1 experts at Mercedes‑AMG High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth and our production partner Multimatic.”

The Mercedes-AMG One is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid V6 engine that produces 422kW of energy and 4 electrical motors that produce 450kW. It additionally has a 8.4kWh battery pack.

One of those electrical motors is an F1-style MGU-Ok mounted to the crankshaft, two extra are mounted to the entrance axle, and the final is mounted to turbocharger to slash lag.

Total system output is 782kW of energy and the highest velocity is electronically restricted to 352km/h.

With a claimed kerb weight of 1695kg, the 100km/h dash takes a claimed 2.9 seconds, the 200km/h dash takes 7.0 seconds, and the 300km/h dash flies by in 15.6 seconds.

