2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch Live Updates: Exterior, Interior, Features, Tech, Prices

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is all set to hit the Indian roads immediately. The German model will probably be saying the costs of the new-gen W206 C-Class shortly and it is a leap over the earlier era mannequin in each side. It is longer and wider than earlier than providing higher house on the within and even sits increased from the bottom. The seems to be have developed to adore the brand new household design language, in truth fairly harking back to the flagship S-Class and even on the within, you get that “baby S” sense fairly strongly.

Also Read: SexC & Sporty! New Generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

The C-Class involves us in two trims – AMG Line and Avant Garde – and the previous will get two-tone AMG alloys, sharper bumper and diffuser and the star-studded entrance grille.

The exterior has that pulled again cab-rearward design that appears good. The energy bulge on the bonnet and the AMG trim on the C 300d together with the Avant Garde line on the C 200 and the C 220d make it the sexiest and most attractive C-Class but. The size of the brand new C-Class is up 65 mm and the wheelbase by 25 mm, and it sits 7 mm increased from the bottom than its predecessor. It’s additionally 10 mm wider than the outgoing mannequin.

Also Read: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch: What To Expect

The ‘child S’ seems to be and feels are extra distinguished on the within, courtesy the 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and the general format.

Well! It’s the cabin of the brand new Mercedes-Benz C-Class which is extra expressive of the S-Class model. The new 11.9-inch vertical touchscreen is after all the magnum opus and reminds you of the S-Class the second you see it. It will get the most recent era of the MBUX based mostly on NTG 7 and is a related automobile, together with a bunch of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) options like lively brake help and lively parking help. The 12.3-inch instrument cluster additionally seems to be a straight raise from the ‘S’. The new C additionally will get a characteristic referred to as ‘Car-to-X’, which is sort of a social community of automobiles, the place Mercedes automobiles with MBUX can talk with one another and share data on a real-time foundation.

Also Read: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch: Price Expectation

Any likeness within the design to the S-Class is solely intentional on the new-generation C-Class

The top-spec C 300d additionally will get Mercedes’ good digital lights which use as much as 1.3 million pixels for lighting and will be configured in accordance with the path of site visitors. Other creature comforts you anticipate from a automobile this phase just like the premium Burmester sound system, ambient lighting, a related automobile telematics suite that works with the Mercedes me app, wi-fi charging, wi-fi Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and both Alexa or Google residence integration, are all on supply. That stated, you continue to miss out on some feel-good options like ventilated seats and 360-degree digital camera view which you now anticipate from a automobile that will price you upward of the ₹ 50 lakh mark.

All three engine choices get a 48-volt delicate hybrid system that gives a lift of 15 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

0 Comments

Mercedes-Benz India will supply three engine choices on the C-Class. The C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel and essentially the most highly effective engine, the C 300d. The petrol engine on supply is a 1.5-litre unit, whereas the diesel mill is the two.0-litre models in two states of tune. In addition, all three engine choices get an built-in starter generator (ISG) with EQ Boost, which gives a major 15 bhp of additional energy and as much as 200 Nm of additional torque.

Follow This Space For All Live Updates