2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch: Price Expectation

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class on May 10, 2022. It is without doubt one of the most extremely anticipated launches from the German luxurious automotive producer this 12 months. The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is pegged to be a volume-spinner for the corporate and our time spent with the automotive undoubtedly factors in path of automotive being a profitable mannequin in a phase that has robust competitors from the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and the Volvo S60. Mercedes has begun taking pre-bookings for the C-Class, with deliveries starting from June 2022. In reality, the manufacturing has commenced on the Mercedes’ plant in Chakan, Maharashtra. Here’s what we count on the costs to be like as soon as the brand new C is launched.

Also Read: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price Expectation

Prices of the older era C-Class started at ₹ 50 lakh or so. With the brand new C decidedly sportier, getting extra engine choices and a bunch of options and know-how, we count on the costs of the new-gen C-Class beginning at about ₹ 55 lakh, for the C 200 petrol variant. The C 220d and the C 300d are more likely to be costlier, with the top-spec C 300d being nearer to ₹ 65 lakh.

Also Read: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch: What To Expect

(The new-generation C-Class is anticipated to be pricier than the outgoing model and regardless of that, we do suppose will probably be probably the most profitable but in India and the world)

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Design

Our time spent with the new-gen C left us impressed, particularly with Mercedes using its ‘Sensual Purity’ design language on the automotive. The exterior specifically, works very effectively, with the pulled again cab-rearward design, energy bulge on the bonnet and the AMG trim on the C 300d together with the Avant Garde line on the C 200 and the C 220d make it the sportiest, most evocative mannequin of the C-Class but.

Also Read: 2022 to be Mercedes-Benz India’s Best Year Ever: Martin Schwenk

(The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class goes on sale on May 10)

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabin and Tech

Along with the outside design, the S-Class impressed themes are extra pronounced on the within. The spotlight is the brand new 11.9-inch vertical touchscreen which will get the newest era of the MBUX based mostly on NTG 7. It is a related automotive, together with a bunch of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) options like energetic brake help and energetic parking help. The new C additionally will get a characteristic known as ‘Car-to-X’, which has similarities to a social community of automobiles, the place Mercedes automobiles with MBUX can talk with one another and share info on a real-time foundation. The top-spec C 300d additionally will get Mercedes’ sensible digital lights which use as much as 1.3 million pixels for lighting and might be configured based on the path of site visitors.

(The centrepiece is the brand new vertical touchscreen angled in direction of the motive force, measuring a beneficiant 11.9-inches, that will get the newest era MBUX system together with a number of tech goodies and ADAS techniques)

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Engine Options

0 Comments

Like we mentioned, Mercedes-Benz India will supply three engine choices on the C-Class. The C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel and probably the most highly effective engine, the C 300d. The sole petrol engine on supply is a 1.5-litre unit, whereas the diesel mills are 2.0-litre items. In addition, all three engine choices get an built-in starter generator (ISG) with EQ Boost, which gives a big 15 bhp of additional energy and as much as 200 Nm of additional torque.

Specifications C 200 (Petrol) C 220d (Diesel) C 300d (Diesel)

Displacement 1,496 cc 1,993 cc 1,993 cc

Power 201 bhp at 5,800 – 6,100 rpm 197 bhp at 3,600 rpm 261 bhp at 4,200 rpm

Torque 300 Nm at 1,800 – 4,000 rpm 440 Nm at 1,800 – 2,800 rpm 550 Nm at 1,800 – 2,200 rpm

Transmission 9G-Tronic 9G-Tronic 9G-Tronic

Claimed Mileage 16.9 kmpl 23 kmpl 20.37 kmpl

0-100 kmph 7.3 seconds 7.3 seconds 5.7 seconds

Top Speed 246 kmph 245 kmph 250 kmph







For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.