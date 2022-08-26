2022 Mitsubishi Triton GSR review

The Mitsubishi Triton is among the best-known names within the ute world, however it’s dealing with tougher-than-ever competitors from each angle.

Now into its eighth yr on sale, the Triton is below strain from the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux sitting above it on worth, and faces a problem from the GWM Ute and LDV T60 Max with their sharper stickers.

A brand new mannequin is coming in 2023 or 2024, however the present automobile might want to carry on maintaining on for some time longer but within the face of that stiff competitors.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Triton GSR on take a look at right here is the costliest variant on sale in Australia, with an aggressive exterior and a cabin packing each luxurious Mitsubishi gives.

Is it nonetheless value a glance, or ought to the Triton be frightened by its newest vary of opponents?

How a lot does the Mitsubishi Triton GSR price?

The dual-cab GSR 4×4 on take a look at right here is the costliest Triton within the vary, with a sticker worth of $55,690 earlier than on-road prices.

That equates to a drive-away worth of $63,490 with a NSW postcode for a GSR with the Tan and Orange inside package deal (fitted to our tester) and a roll-top tonneau cowl, in keeping with the Mitsubishi Australia web site.

Although it’s greater than you’d have paid in 2021 (and 2020, and 2019 for that matter), that’s nonetheless considerably lower than you’re up for in the event you go looking for a top-end Ranger, HiLux, BT-50 or D-Max.

The equal Ranger on worth is the workman-spec XLS 4×4 dual-cab ($54,330 earlier than on-roads), whereas the equal HiLux is an SR 4×4 auto ($52,795) or SR5 4×4 handbook ($58,680).

It’s not the cut price it as soon as was, however the Triton nonetheless stack up strongly on the worth entrance alongside large names from different manufacturers.

2022 Mitsubishi Triton dual-cab pricing:

Mitsubishi Triton GLX 4×2 ute auto: $38,940 (+$1000)

Mitsubishi Triton GLX 4×4 cab chassis handbook: $39,940 (+$1000)

Mitsubishi Triton GLX 4×4 cab chassis auto: $42,190 (+$1000)

Mitsubishi Triton GLX-R 4×2 ute auto: $42,940 (+$1000)

Mitsubishi Triton GLX 4×4 ute auto: $43,190 (+$1050)

Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ 4×4 ute handbook: $43,940 (+$1250)

Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ 4×4 ute auto: $46,190 (+$1700)

Mitsubishi Triton GLX-R 4×4 ute auto: $47,190 (+$1250)

Mitsubishi Triton GLS 4×4 ute handbook: $48,940 (+$1650)

Mitsubishi Triton GLS 4×4 ute auto: $51,190 (+$1650)

Mitsubishi Triton GSR 4×4 ute auto: $55,690 (+$2450)

Prices exclude on-road prices

What is the Mitsubishi Triton GSR like on the within?

There’s no getting round it, this explicit Triton may be very orange.

Our tester was fitted with the $1000 Tan and Orange inside package deal, which will get you lashings of… tan and orange leather-based. It’s distinctive, however we’d be steering clear.

The Triton actually exhibits its age inside. The driver is confronted with easy analogue gauges and a primary journey laptop that lacks a digital speedo, and the infotainment system appears to be like and feels old-hat alongside what’s on supply within the new Outlander. More on that to come back.

The fundamentals are nonetheless good, nonetheless. The driving place is accomodating for tall drivers, and the steering wheel telescopes out to fulfill you – one thing lacking on some rivals.

A bit extra under-thigh help could be good on lengthy drives, the place the flat seat base can go away you with a numb behind.

It’s laborious and glossy, however the plastic trim used for many contact factors feels hard-wearing, whereas the metallic shift paddles might have been lifted from a Lancer Evolution.

Storage spots embody cupholders, an open cubby beneath the USB ports forward of the gear shifter, a slim however deep centre console, large doorways bins with room for a one litre bottle or two, and a glovebox.

As for the infotainment tech? The central touchscreen has Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and DAB+ digital radio, so it’s well-featured, however it’s primary contemplating even a base Ford Ranger now will get a large, vertically-oriented display screen.

The image is washed out and laborious to learn in direct daylight, and its responses to inputs are fairly sluggish. The image itself isn’t flush with the touchscreen glass itself, both, so you possibly can lose info from the outer edges of the show from some angles.

The reversing digital camera is common at greatest, and makes understanding the place the outer reaches of that lengthy rear overhang lie more durable than it ought to be. Mitsubishi doesn’t supply a surround-view digital camera like a few of its rivals (each cheaper and dearer).

Infotainment was once an afterthought in utes, now it’s a core requirement. The subsequent Triton might want to take an awesome leap ahead if it’s to be aggressive on the know-how entrance, as a result of the present iteration actually feels its age.

Given it’s a bit narrower than its rivals, the Triton feels fairly compact within the rear in the event you plan to utilize all three seats. Access by means of the small-ish rear doorways is par for the category, however the upswept window line means shorter children might really feel just a little bit claustrophobic.

Legroom and headroom are acceptable for youths and average-sized adults, and the inclusion of a fold-down central arm relaxation, USB cost ports, and roof-mounted air vents will assist preserve little ones snug on longer journeys.

There are twin ISOFIX factors again there, together with three top-tether anchors.

The tray within the Triton measures 1520mm lengthy with the tailgate up, 1470mm vast, 475mm deep, and 1085mm between the arches.

What’s below the bonnet?

Power within the Triton GSR comes from a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel making 133kW and 430Nm. It’s despatched to the street by means of a six-speed computerized transmission, and a switchable four-wheel drive system.

Along with the same old 2H, 4H, and 4L modes, the all-wheel drive system within the Triton has a four-wheel drive mode that retains the centre differential unlocked. That permits you to drive the automobile in four-wheel drive on sealed, dry roads like an SUV.

Most dual-cab utes must be pushed in 2H mode on tarmac to keep away from differential binding.

Claimed gasoline financial system is 8.6 litres per 100km, and the gasoline tank holds 75L. Braked towing capability is 3100kg, down on the 3500kg supplied elsewhere within the class.

How does the Mitsubishi Triton GSR drive?

The Triton is comparatively compact alongside a brand new Ranger, or one thing like a GWM Ute, which suggests it’s comparatively straightforward to pilot in tight metropolis areas.

It doesn’t fill a lane as totally as most of its rivals, and its short-ish wheelbase makes for a powerful 11.8m turning circle.

The commerce off is that lengthy rear overhang, which doesn’t assist the Triton’s off-road credentials. It additionally makes it harder to steadiness the automobile with a heavy load within the tray.

Previous expertise with the Triton is that it’s not fairly as steady as its newer, bigger rivals with a comparable load within the tray.

Mitsubishi’s turbo-diesel engine settles shortly into a fairly quiet idle, and isn’t too gruff in day-to-day driving.

With lower than two tonnes to lug round (mild by dual-cab requirements) it gives first rate punch away from the visitors lights, and has sufficient punch in reserve for freeway overtaking. When you actually dip into the throttle’s journey it will possibly get a bit shouty, however for essentially the most half the engine is an unobtrusive associate.

Likewise the six-speed transmission for essentially the most half shuffles neatly by means of the gears. You can take management with the metallic paddles, however shifts are sluggish and barely jerky.

Road noise in all fairness properly suppressed at 100km/h on the type of coarse-chip roads widespread in Australia, so it’s not laborious to make telephone calls on the run. Newer utes are quieter and extra SUV-like once more, however the Triton isn’t disgraced by its rivals.

Ride high quality is okay, however nothing extra. Unladen, the experience on the rear is often terse for a ute with leaf springs, however sharper hits can shudder by means of the ladder body and into the cabin which isn’t nice.

It makes the Triton really feel extra extra workmanlike than a few of its opponents, which higher isolate occupants from the surface world.

Also lacking from the Triton are the energetic driver assists turning into widespread within the ute world. It doesn’t have adaptive cruise management, not to mention energetic lane-keeping, which suggests it’s worthwhile to be extra switched on throughout lengthy freeway drives.

Some consumers will desire their ute stays a extra old-school beast that doesn’t beep or bong at them each time they arrive near a white line, however there’s no getting away from the very fact the Triton is missing know-how loads of consumers anticipate in 2022.

What it does supply, nonetheless, is the choice of operating in four-wheel drive on sealed surfaces. The Super Select II four-wheel drive system options 2H, 4H, and 4L modes like most of its rivals, however it additionally has a 4H mode appropriate for driving on common roads.

That means when it rains and the street is slippery, you’re capable of benefit from the safety of four-wheel drive.

Where utes in 2H (rear-wheel drive) mode could be a bit sketchy on slick tarmac because of the mix of a light-weight rear finish and AT tyres, the Triton simply will get on with the job.

What do you get?

Triton GSR highlights:

Black grille

Black roof

Black 18-inch alloy wheels

Power driver’s seat

Heated entrance seats

Leather upholstery

Surround-view digital camera

The Tan Orange inside package deal ($1000, as examined) provides:

Tan Orange leather-based upholstery

Tan Orange inside trim

Standard gear for the broader vary is as follows:

Triton GLX cab-chassis highlights:

6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Cruise management

Remote central locking

Air-conditioning

16-inch metal wheels

Vinyl flooring masking

Two-speaker sound system

Reversing digital camera (depending on tray fitted)

Other Triton GLX fashions add:

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

DAB+ digital radio

Four-speaker sound system

16-inch metal wheels (17-inch in 4WD Single Cab cab-chassis)

Triton GLX dual-cab and GLX membership cab add:

Rain-sensing wipers

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane departure warning

Automatic headlights

Front fog lights

Triton GLX+ provides:

16-inch alloy wheels

Reversing digital camera

Rear parking sensors

Side steps

Climate management air-conditioning

Rear differential lock

Roof-mounted rear air circulator

Triton GLX-R provides:

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter

Chrome door handles and mirrors

18-inch black-finish alloy wheels

Privacy glass

Triton GLS provides:

Super-Select II four-wheel drive system

LED headlights

LED daytime operating lights

Keyless entry and begin

Six-speaker sound system

Front parking sensors

Automatic high-beam

Power-folding exterior mirrors

Dual-zone local weather management

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Paddle shifters (wuto solely)

Is the Mitsubishi Triton GSR secure?

When the Mitsubishi Triton was examined by ANCAP in 2015, it obtained a five-star security ranking.

It obtained a frontal offset rating of 15.22 out of 16 and a facet influence rating of 16 out of 16. Whiplash and pedestrian safety have been rated Good and Acceptable, respectively.

All 2022 Mitsubishi Triton fashions come customary with entrance, facet and curtain airbags, in addition to a driver’s knee airbag and anti-lock brakes.

All fashions bar the bottom GLX in Single Cab and handbook Club Cab guise additionally embody autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with forward-collision warning, in addition to lane departure warning.

Triton GLS and GSR fashions add blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

How a lot does the Mitsubishi Triton GSR price to run?

Mitsubishi’s customary guarantee covers 5 years or 100,000km, however as long as you come to certainly one of its dealerships at every service this extends to 10 years or 200,000km.

Servicing at dealerships additionally helps you to reap the benefits of Mitsubishi’s 10 years of capped-price servicing. Maintenance within the Triton is required each 12 months or 15,000km – whichever comes first.

Mitsubishi Triton service pricing:

Service 1: $399

Service 2: $499

Service 3: $499

Service 4: $699

Service 5: $499

Service 6: $699

Service 7: $499

Service 8: $999

Service 9: $599

Service 10: $699

CarExpert’s Take on the Mitsubishi Triton GSR

The Triton is beginning to really feel its age, however it nonetheless has a spot in 2022.

Not everyone seems to be keen to take a punt on an upstart Chinese model for his or her work ute, irrespective of how less expensive they’re than the established gamers, and you may get quite a lot of Triton to your cash relative to a brand new Ranger or HiLux.

With that in thoughts, we’d be have a look at the GLS as a substitute of the GSR. It’s $4000 cheaper, and solely misses out on non-essential gear resembling black exterior highlights, a powered entrance seat, and leather-based upholstery.

Although a surround-view digital camera is one thing we’d often advocate on a ute, the washed-out unit on the Triton isn’t as helpful because it actually ought to be.

Specced as such, the Triton represents sharp worth and continues to be a succesful dual-cab ute.

Pros

Value relative to different big-name utes

Quite wieldy within the metropolis

Super Select II four-wheel drive system

Cons

Feels dated behind the wheel

Competition from Chinese utes within the worth house

GLS represents higher worth

