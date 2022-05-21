2022 Preakness Stakes: Everything you need to know about the middle jewel in the Triple Crown

Thankfully the publish time of seven:01 p.m. ET is not going to be on the peak warmth of the day, however it’s going to nonetheless be loads sizzling.

Forecast temperature in the beginning of the race is 91 levels. This will probably be just a few levels beneath the excessive temperature for the day which is forecast to succeed in 94 levels — 18 levels above regular.

The excessive warmth means acclimation might be a difficulty. Heat early within the season impacts individuals extra as a result of their our bodies aren’t used to it but, based on CNN’s climate workforce.

In Rich Strike’s absence, 9 horses will line as much as compete for the distinguished prize and all contenders will take inspiration from a shock end result on this yr’s Derby.

Hall of Fame horse coach Bob Baffert will even miss the Preakness after lacking this yr’s Kentucky Derby.

In February, he was suspended by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) for 90 days after Medina Spirit’s victory on the 2021 Kentucky Derby was disqualified. The horse failed a drug check after crossing the end line first on the Derby.

Baffert appealed the KHRC’s choice, however the Kentucky Court of Appeals denied his movement for emergency reduction on April 1. His suspension began April 4.

The legendary coach is not going to be allowed to take part on the Preakness as a result of Maryland’s “reciprocity” statute.

Ones to look at

Rich Strike surprised nearly everybody when it gained the Derby on the longest odds of some other horse within the race — 80/1.

Runner-up on that day was Epicenter and the horse is again as the favourite for the center jewel within the Triple Crown.

Epicenter’s coach Steve Asmussen is essentially the most profitable in North American horse racing historical past and can wish to make up for the Kentucky Derby disappointment.

Interestingly, Fenwick is taken into account the most important outsider of this yr’s Preakness Stakes — at 50/1 — however punters might be tempted to again the race’s long-shot this time.

Fenwick’s coach Kevin McKathan says he thinks his horse might be “special” and is not ruling out one other shock end result towards the extra established names within the discipline.

“Everyone’s like, ‘This is a real sport for the rich and famous,'” McKathan stated, per the Associated Press.

“But let me tell you what. You just end up with a good horse and you can beat ’em all.

“That horse has no thought. He has no thought what he price. He has no thought who owns that man. He has no thought what sort of airplane they flew in right here on. They do not know.”

Secret Oath and Early Voting are two different horses that, together with Epicenter, make up the record of favorites.

How to look at

The Preakness Stakes will air within the US on NBC, the NBC web site and its app.