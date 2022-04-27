2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 India Launch Soon

Triumph Motorcycles India has teased the launch of the brand new Tiger 1200. Revealed globally late final 12 months, the 2022 Tiger 1200 is new from the bottom up, together with a brand new chassis and a brand new, extra highly effective three-cylinder engine. As per Triumph India’s web site, India shall be getting each the Tiger 1200 Rally and 1200 GT in Pro and Explorer specs. Internationally, the Tiger 1200 is out there in an ordinary GT spec too although, for now, it seems like that mannequin is not going to be accessible in India. The GT spec fashions are designed for a extra road-biased use whereas the Rally spec fashions getting extra off-road functionality, together with superb two-up touring functionality. There is not any official phrase on a launch date but, although we anticipate the brand new Tiger 1200 costs to be revealed by the second half of May 2022.

Also learn: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Globally Unveiled

The new Tiger 1200 is 25kg lighter than its predecessor due partially to the brand new light-weight aluminium chassis. The total design makes the bike look slimmer than the outgoing mannequin with the exhaust additionally transferring nearer to the physique. Overall, Triumph Motorcycles appears to have made all-round efforts to make the brand new Tiger 1200 simpler to deal with and manoueuvre, and with superb all-round functionality.

The new Tiger 1200 is powered by an all-new 1,160 cc, liquid-cooled in-line three-cylinder engine placing out 148 bhp at 9000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Triumph says that the brand new engine includes a T-plane crank and an uneven firing order offering enhanced low-end tractability together with a extra thrilling mid-range.

India to get the brand new Tiger 1200 in GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer spec.

Coming to the suspension, all fashions for India will get Showa USD fork up entrance and rear mono-shock with semi-active damping. The distinction comes all the way down to the suspension journey with the GTs providing 200mm of journey as towards the Rally’s 220mm. The two strains additionally get completely different wheels with the GTs getting solid aluminium wheels – a 19-incher within the entrance and 18 on the rear – whereas the Rally variants get wire-spoke wheels – rear wheel dimension is unchanged although it will get a bigger 21-inch entrance wheel. The Tiger 1200 Rally fashions additionally get a better seat peak as in comparison with the GTs.

Also learn: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Launched In India; Prices Begin At ₹ 8.95 Lakh

0 Comments

Expect the brand new Tiger 1200 to additionally pack in a set of digital rider aids resembling cornering ABS, traction management, cruise management, a number of trip modes, hill maintain help, cornering lights and extra. The Explorer fashions additionally get a radar system providing blind-spot monitoring and lane change warning. We anticipate costs to begin upwards of the ₹ 18 lakh mark when the bike in launched in India. We will in fact be using the brand new Tiger 1200 very quickly, so look out for our first impressions on the flagship mannequin of the Triumph Tiger household, right here on carandbike.

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.