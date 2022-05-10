2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final ticket sales launched | Inside UEFA

Ticket gross sales for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League ultimate began completely by way of UEFA.com on 10 May at 12:00 CEST and can run till all tickets have been offered. The tickets might be offered on a primary come, first served foundation. Ticket patrons should buy as much as 4 tickets per particular person.

As common, followers and most people are being allotted the vast majority of the tickets for the ultimate, which might be performed between AS Roma and Feyenoord on the National Arena (Arena Kombëtare) in Tirana, Albania, on Wednesday 25 May, kicking off at 21:00 CEST.

A complete of 16,500 tickets out of 20,000 (the stadium’s capability for the ultimate) can be found for followers and most people to buy.

The two groups that attain the ultimate have obtained 4,000 every, whereas 8,500 tickets are being provided on the market to followers worldwide by way of UEFA.com.

6,000 of the tickets reserved for the followers of the 2 groups have been provided free of charge to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic. The ticket sale and allocation course of for the tickets reserved for the followers of the finalist groups is being organised by the golf equipment concerned, together with the allocation of the free tickets.

The remaining tickets are for the native organising construction, UEFA and nationwide associations, industrial companions and broadcasters.

The value classes for tickets for most people are: Category 4: €25, Category 3: €45, Category 2: €85, Category 1: €125. Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators can be found for €25 (ticket priced at Category 4 price and one companion ticket will be requested free of charge).

Tickets might be delivered by way of the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app from ten days earlier than the match. Ticket holders might want to obtain the official app, which is obtainable for Android and iPhone customers. With this app, followers with tickets can securely obtain, switch, hold or assign a visitor a ticket anytime and anyplace on an iOS/Android smartphone.

A often requested questions part is obtainable for followers on UEFA.com.

Ticketing phrases and circumstances

Tickets for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League ultimate are offered topic to strict phrases and circumstances which prohibit any unauthorised resale or switch and invalidate any tickets acquired or utilized in breach of the phrases and circumstances. All ticket holders are sure by these ticketing phrases and circumstances, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online functions might be verified with the related authorities to make sure that anybody banned from attending soccer matches can not buy tickets. Sales of tickets to most people for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League ultimate might be performed completely on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all soccer followers to chorus from buying tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, brokers or web sites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA’s phrases and circumstances might be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets could also be refused admission to the stadium.