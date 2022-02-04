2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Event kicks off in Beijing’s ‘Bird’s Nest’

After a brief however colourful opening efficiency, among the athletes from the taking part Olympic groups marched into the “Bird’s Nest” for the hourlong “Parade of Nations” phase of the ceremony.

The parade has been a part of the opening ceremonies on the Games because the 1908 Summer Olympics in London. Traditionally, every group chooses only one flag-bearer for the parade. But beginning final yr on the pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, groups have been inspired to pick out each a female and male consultant to hold their flag.

As with the opening ceremony of the pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, all athletes marching on this “Parade of Nations” wore face masks to guard in opposition to COVID-19.

Teams entered the “Bird’s Nest” so as by the variety of strokes within the first character of their identify within the Chinese writing system. However, the primary group to enter is at all times Greece as a result of that is the place the traditional Games originated in 776 B.C.

And because the host of the subsequent Winter Olympics in 2026, Italy’s group was second-to-last to enter the stadium. The present host nation, China, was final.

With Russia’s group identify, flag and nationwide anthem as soon as once more banned from the Games over allegations of a state-backed doping program, the nation’s athletes marched into the stadium this yr with the Olympic flag and below the identify ROC, an acronym for Russian Olympic Committee.

It’s the third time that Russia has not been ready to make use of its personal identify, flag or anthem on the Olympics. Last summer time, Russian athletes competed as a part of the ROC on the Tokyo Games. During the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Russia’s group was branded as OAR, an acronym for Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Team USA was 56th to enter the stadium, with the second-largest delegation in U.S. historical past.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and roller John Shuster have been named Team USA’s flag-bearers. However, Meyers Taylors was unable to attend the opening ceremony as a result of she tested positive for COVID-19. Speed skater Brittany Bowe marched in her place throughout the “Parade of Nations.”