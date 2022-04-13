2022 World Car Awards: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Wins World Car Of The Year

It is for the primary time that an electrical automobile from Hyundai has received the celebrated honour.

Taking a leaf out of the earlier yr’s World Car Awards, the 2022 version additionally belonged to electrical automobiles, because the Hyundai Ioniq 5 bagged the highest honours, taking house the World Car Of The Year title, beating competition from different EVs such because the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Kia EV6. A jury of 102 worldwide automotive journalists from 33 nations chosen the finalists by secret poll based mostly on their analysis of every eligible automobile as a part of their skilled work. It is for the primary time that an electrical automobile from Hyundai has received the celebrated honour.

Hyundai did a terrific job in making the Ioniq 5 fascinating, succesful, and even trendy.

The WCOTY jury members had been impressed with Hyundai Ioniq 5’s retro-modern appears to be like, giant ethereal cabin, tech, and terrific efficiency. The Ioniq 5 even managed to silence its critics, pun supposed, with its sporty and deft cornering functionality. Hyundai additionally did a terrific job of creating the Ioniq 5 fascinating, succesful, and even trendy. Moreover, the brand new flagship from Hyundai worldwide is giant sufficient to compete with SUVs, handy sufficient to offer hatch-like peace of thoughts, and highly effective sufficient to place some sportscars to disgrace.

Siddharth drove the spectacular Hyundai Ioniq 5 final yr within the US.

Apart from the electrical contenders, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 additionally left different automobiles behind, including- the Audi This autumn e-Tron, Cupra Formentor, Genesis G70, Honda Civic, Hyundai Tucson, Lexus NX, and Japanese twins of Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ. The record additionally contains Acura MDX, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Corvette C8, Citroen C5 X, Dacia Sandero, Hyundai Staria, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Pathfinder, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 308, Renault Kiger, Subaru Outback, Toyota Corolla Cross, Toyota Yaris Cross, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Volkswagen Taos.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.