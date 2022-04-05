2023 Geneva International Motor Show Dates Announced

Organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) have introduced that the largest automotive occasion will return subsequent 12 months after three years of absence. The present will run from February 14 to February 19, 2023, on the Palexpo Exposition Centre in Geneva, Switzerland. The Geneva International Motor Show or the Salon International de l’Auto, has been operating since 1905 however was canceled for 2020, 2021, and 2022 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement is available in on the identical day because the we hear concerning the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Beijing Motor Show. On a brighter notice, the Geneva International Motor Show shall be in its 91st version subsequent 12 months.

Save the dates! The 91st version of the Geneva International Motor Show is on for 2023!



Comité Permanent du Salon International de l’Automobile, which runs the Swiss occasion, made the announcement official on its web site. It mentioned, “We are very happy to confirm that the Geneva International Motor Show will be on from February 14th to February 19th, 2023, in Palexpo, Geneva.”

The motor present was earlier canceled in 2022 because of industry-wide points referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the sooner editions have been additionally canceled as a result of pandemic, together with just a few different worldwide motor reveals. However, beginning this 12 months, main auto reveals are returning with bodily occasions, saying that the {industry} is returning to normalcy. Back dwelling, the Delhi Auto Expo additionally canceled its 2022 version, however earlier this 12 months, the organisers introduced the return of India’s greatest car present, to be held between January 13- 18, 2023.

