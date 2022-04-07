2023 Kia Telluride SUV Shows Side-By-Side Screens In New Teaser; Debut On April 13

Kia is following the footsteps of its sibling Hyundai Motor Company and teased the mid-cycle facelift of the Kia Telluride SUV, following the partial reveal of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade a day prior. The 2023 Kia Telluride SUV will debut on the upcoming New York Auto Show subsequent week, that includes exterior, and inside updates together with the introduction of a brand new trim, that may elevate the general look of the three-row SUV. Moreover, we can even get to see the brand new side-by-side show on the refreshed Telluride, which made its debut on the Kia Sorento and Kia Sportage, and also will discover the place contained in the 2023 Kia Niro, additionally set to debut on the Jacob Javits Convention Centre.

The teaser picture shared by the Seoul-based carmaker is predicated on the brand new X-Pro trim, that might be added to the 2023 Kia Telluride with the facelift, that includes fairly a number of distinctive parts. These embrace redesigned headlights in addition to an LED signature for the DRLs, which at the moment are vertical strains working subsequent to one another. Not many particulars are revealed by the corporate, however we all know that the 7-seater SUV might be geared up with normal AWD and all-terrain tires, in addition to selectable multi-terrain drive modes.

The new side-by-side touchscreen is a welcome addition to the now outdated cabin.

The new side-by-side touchscreen is a welcome addition to the now outdated cabin however nonetheless retains a number of parts for the reason that mannequin solely receives a gentle facelift. The three central air vents, and what look like chrome highlights, runs throughout the width of the cabin are among the retained fundamentals. More particulars might be shared with us as soon as the 2023 Kia Telluride debuts within the USA subsequent week, so watch this house for extra info within the coming days.

