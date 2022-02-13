2023 Mercedes eSprinter EV put through winter endurance testing

Mercedes autos bear quite a lot of exams by which the results of maximum chilly on dealing with, ergonomics, thermal administration, and cabin consolation are examined.

Upcoming 2023 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter EV is present process winter endurance testing in temperatures as much as minus 30 levels at testing grounds in Sweden’s Arjeplog, near the Arctic Circle. Scheduled for a launch within the second half of 2023, the brand new eSprinter electrical van is anticipated to deal with excessive situations.

Mercedes autos bear quite a lot of exams by which the results of maximum chilly on dealing with, ergonomics, thermal administration, and cabin consolation are examined.

During this testing, each single a part of the brand new eSprinter EV van is scrutinized for faults.

The exams additionally put to check the automobile’s low-temperature resistance of drive elements, heating techniques, software program and interfaces in particularly constructed chilly chambers, the place the autos are cooled down earlier than the check drives. The charging behaviour and charging administration are additionally examined and optimised exactly.

(Also learn | Mercedes-Benz CFO hopes auto industry’s supply chain woes to ease in 2022 H2)

After half of a number of weeks of deliberate testing, Mercedes says the eSprinter proved that it could actually deal with each ice and snow, excessive temperatures and may deal with probably the most troublesome check cycles. The automaker has invested round 350 million euros within the subsequent technology eSprinter and roughly 50 million euros in adapting the manufacturing within the three crops.

The manufacturing of the brand new eSprinter might be launched within the USA and Canada with manufacturing beginning successively within the second half of 2023. Production will then begin in Germany’s Duesseldorf and Ludwigsfelde. The carmaker says {that a} central guideline at Mercedes-Benz is sustainability, and thus the subsequent technology eSprinter might be produced CO₂-neutrally.

Mercedes eSprinter might be obtainable in three battery variations and quite a few physique variants – from the panel van to the chassis for field our bodies, the van is not going to solely open up new buyer segments, however new markets such because the US and Canada. In comparability with the present eSprinter, the vary might be greater than double relying on the configuration.

First Published Date: