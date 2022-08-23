2023 ODI World Cup: West Indies’ direct-qualification hopes take a beating
West Indies had been in seventh place, with 80 factors, even earlier than the beginning of the ODI collection towards New Zealand, which was their final within the Super League cycle. They went on to lose the collection 2-1, which took them to 90 factors, however the two-point penalty introduced them right down to 88 factors with a internet run price of -0.738.
While that retains them within the vary, Ireland, who’re presently ninth with 68 factors, can end above West Indies in the event that they win even two out of the three ODIs towards Bangladesh at residence subsequent yr, as a result of they’ve a greater NRR (-0.382), and a collection win is prone to maintain them above West Indies on the NRR entrance.
Australia (eighth on 70 factors), Sri Lanka (tenth on 62 factors) and South Africa (eleventh on 49 factors) are beneath West Indies, however have a number of collection left within the cycle. Australia have 12 video games in hand, Sri Lanka six, and South Africa 11. That offers all of them shot at ending above West Indies, and push the 1975 and 1979 world champions to the qualifying occasion in Zimbabwe in June subsequent yr.
Australia, the truth is, can be the favourites to maneuver up shortly, with their three ODIs towards Zimbabwe (positioned twelfth) at residence set to begin on August 28.