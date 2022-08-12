2023 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT spied

Porsche solely revealed the Turbo GT flagship of its fashionable Cayenne final yr, however it’s already due for an replace consistent with the broader Cayenne vary.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the newest of the facelifted vary to be spied testing, and continues to be distinguished by its distinctive rear spoiler.

It additionally contains a restyled entrance bumper with bigger air intakes than even the present Turbo GT.

As with different spied Cayenne prototypes of each the wagon and Coupe selection, there’s a extra squared-off look to the grille and air intakes, plus new, slimmer headlights.

The full-width rear LED gentle bar – one thing that’s develop into a signature design factor for the model – options distinctive new lighting components.

While our spy photographers didn’t seize the Turbo GT’s inside, earlier Cayenne spy photographs have revealed a brand new, absolutely digital instrument cluster and, for some variants not less than, a stubby gear selector like in the 911.

The present Cayenne has a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and it’s unclear if the brand new infotainment system display shall be bigger within the facelifted mannequin.

The present Turbo GT, which makes use of the sleeker Cayenne Coupe physique, set a report for quickest SUV across the Nurburgring.

It’s powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine producing 471kW of energy and 850Nm of torque – up 67kW and 80Nm on the Turbo Coupe – and mated to an eight-speed torque-converter computerized transmission.

It additionally obtained a raft of different mechanical enhancements, together with a light-weight titanium exhaust system, a 17mm decrease trip peak, and retuned adaptive air suspension, amongst different adjustments.

It’s unclear if Porsche engineers will eke out larger outputs from its facelifted flagship efficiency SUV.

Porsche confirmed earlier this yr it can finally introduce a brand new Cayenne on the Premium Platform Electric, which was co-developed with Audi and also will underpin the upcoming Macan EV.

A brand new, as-yet unnamed electric luxury SUV will sit atop the Porsche vary.

Porsche is main improvement of a sport variant of the upcoming Scalable Systems Platform, which is able to underpin each the brand new SUV and replacements for the present Panamera and Taycan.

The firm has but to substantiate when these new autos shall be launched.

