2023 UEFA Europa League and 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League finals identities unveiled | Inside UEFA

The key visible for the 2023 UEFA Europa League last in Budapest at Puskás Aréna has been designed across the ‘energy wave’ idea of the UEFA Europa League, which captures the edgy and dynamic nature of the competitors. Combined with a few of the Hungarian capital’s most well-known landmarks, the important thing visible captures the distinctive character of the town with the power that the 2023 Europa League last will deliver.

The UEFA Europa League trophy sits on the coronary heart of the model identification. The Hungarian Parliament Building varieties the central backdrop representing the host metropolis, flanked by the enduring lion statues on Széchenyi Chain Bridge, Buda Castle and Fisherman’s Bastion.

The host metropolis brand attracts upon the wealthy historical past of the town via a daring and modern model. The wordmark is impressed by the town being initially comprised of varied settlements on each side of the Danube River earlier than it turned Budapest as we all know it right this moment.

The 2023 UEFA Europa League last would be the second UEFA last to happen at Puskás Aréna, which beforehand hosted the 2020 UEFA Super Cup. The house of the Hungarian nationwide group additionally staged 4 video games at UEFA EURO 2020.

The wordmark for the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League last in Prague at Eden Arena attracts inspiration from the wealthy and distinctive typography discovered throughout the Czech capital together with on the Old Town Hall and metropolis gates.







Like Puskás Aréna, Eden Arena will host its second UEFA last after internet hosting the UEFA Super Cup in 2013.