$20m jackpot up for grabs

The final time any individual scored a $20 million lotto jackpot, in addition they gained a further $850,000 in division two prize cash as nicely.

Powerball has a large $20 million up for grabs this Thursday evening after nobody held a division one successful entry in final week’s draw.

It’s the primary time this yr Powerball has provided a $20 million jackpot to Australian lottery gamers.

In 2021, there have been 14 Powerball division one wins that collectively took house greater than $550 million in division one prize cash.

Six of those division one successful entries landed in NSW, 4 in Queensland, two in Victoria and one in Western Australia.

The final time any individual nabbed a $20 million prize was again in September final yr.

Not solely did the Canberra couple win a life-changing $20 million, however in addition they scored an additional $850,000 from division two prizes.

After initially ignoring the calls, a younger Belconnen couple from the ACT lastly answered the cellphone to the revelation they have been $20 million richer.

The younger pair of their 30s held the one division one successful entry drawn on September 2.

In addition to successful the division one jackpot of $20,507,103.16, the couple’s PowerHit entry additionally scored division two 19 occasions, bolstering their complete windfall to $20,852,900.31.

“Oh my god!” the successful stated as his spouse screamed within the background.

“I saw I had two missed calls, and I thought, ‘who’s calling me at this time?’. I thought, ‘I’m not answering this. They’re probably ringing with bad news’. I’m glad I answered now.

“We were literally still working when you called.”

The Canberra man revealed he wasn’t often one to purchase lotto tickets however in a wierd premonition, the successful mixture of numbers got here to him one evening in mattress.

“I don’t buy lottery tickets that often, but lately we’ve been like, ‘let’s just do it. Who knows?’,” the person recounted.

“No jokes, two nights ago, I was lying in bed, and these numbers pop into my head randomly.

“I bought a ticket using those numbers. But while I was getting that, I just thought I’d throw in a PowerHit entry as Powerball had $20 million.

“You’ve got to be in it to win it.”

The duo knew what they might put the cash in direction of.

“This is just going to mean a lot for the whole family,” they stated.

“I want to help my parents and siblings. I want to buy a house for our young family. It’s going to make a world of difference.”