216 Host Towns Selected for 2023 Berlin World Games

Berlin and different cities throughout Germany will welcome guests to the 2023 World Games subsequent summer season.

26 January 2022 – While Berlin would be the house of the 2023 Special Olympics World Games

, all of Germany will play a pivotal function in welcoming delegations from all world wide to their nation.

Today, the Berlin Local Organizing Committee introduced its Host Town Program

, the biggest communal inclusion venture in Germany’s historical past. Over 4 days earlier than the beginning of the World Games

, 216 cities from throughout Germany will host Special Olympics athletes, their households and worldwide delegations.

Each host town

will spotlight what their particular person group has to supply over the course of the four-day keep. This may embrace a welcome social gathering in town corridor sq., joint sports activities actions or excursions to locations of curiosity.

The host cities will even encourage higher participation and recognition of individuals with intellectual disabilities

. The program goals to create sustainable networks and partnerships that may final past the 2023 World Games with the objective of constructing these with mental disabilities extra seen in sports activities and society.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting people from other countries and cultures. I want to show my home country to our guests from all over the world.” Stefanie Wiegel, athlete spokeswoman for Special Olympics Germany

Michael Lohfink

, a member of the Berlin Local Organizing Committee and Special Olympics bicycle owner who took half within the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi

, is aware of the magnitude of anticipation visiting athletes can have subsequent summer season.

“It is important that the athletes have the opportunity to find their feet before the hustle and bustle of the Games,” Lohfink mentioned. “[The Host Town Program] will allow them to settle themselves, experience diversity and explore the area.”