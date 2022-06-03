24-hour water shutdown to affect about 30 Joburg suburbs | News24

Rand Water will execute a 13-hour water shutdown to put in a brand new pump set valve.

More than 30 areas within the City of Johannesburg will likely be with out water for twenty-four hours ranging from Friday to Saturday.

The interruption is brought on by the set up of a brand new pump set valve.

Water tankers will likely be dispersed to the affected areas.

Water utility Rand Water has deliberate a 24-hour water shutdown to put in a brand new pump set valve on the Vereeniging water remedy plant and it’s anticipated to have an effect on numerous elements of Johannesburg.

The outage began on Friday morning and is predicted to final till 05:00 on Saturday.

City of Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure MMC Michael Sun stated the interruption of water providers would help within the sustainability of water provide within the metropolis.

“Life can become unbearable without an uninterrupted water supply, but this work is critical, and we are at the mercy of Rand Water, which supplies our own municipal entity, Joburg Water,” Sun stated.

The City plans to produce the affected areas with water tankers and has given an assurance that the tanks will likely be crammed to capability.

The areas which will likely be affected by the water outages are:

Amalgam;

Albertville;

Albertskroon;

Aldara Park;

Auckland Park and extensions;

Berario;

Bergbron;

Braamfontein;

Blackheath;

Brixton;

Blairgowrie;

Bosmont;

Burgersdorp;

Constantia Kloof;

Cottesloe;

Cresta and extensions;

Crown City;

Crown and extensions;

De La Rey;

East Town;

Eldorado Estate;

Florida Glen;

Fountainbleau;

Greymont;

Hursthill;

Industria and extensions;

Jan Hofmeyr;

Langlaagte North;

Laser Park;

Linden and extensions;

Little Falls;

Martindale;

Mayfair;

Melville and extensions;

Montclare;

Montreaux;

Moret;

Nancefield;

Newlands;

Northcliff and extensions;

Olivenhout;

Parktown;

Parkview;

Pine Park;

Quellerina;

Radiokop;

Randburg;

Randpark Ridge;

Robindale;

Risidale;

Riverlea;

Roodepoort;

Ruimsig;

Ruitenhof;

Strubens Valley;

Selby;

Triomf;

Victory Park;

Vredepark;

Westbury;

Westdene;

Weltevreden Park;

Wilgeheuwel;

Windsor; and

Zandspruit.

“We appeal to everyone for their patience. This maintenance needs to happen to guarantee Johannesburg has regular and reliable water supply in medium to long term,” Sun stated.

