The International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated

Wednesday that 246 unlawful migrants returned to Libya after being

rescued off the coast final week, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

During the week of April 24-30, 246 migrants have been intercepted at

sea and returned to Libya, IOM stated in a press release.

As many as 4,461 unlawful migrants have been rescued and returned

to Libya up to now this yr, together with 410 ladies and 175 minors, IOM

stated.

Meanwhile, 114 unlawful migrants have died and 436 others have

gone lacking on the Central Mediterranean route, it added.