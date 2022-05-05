Europe
246 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast last week
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated
Wednesday that 246 unlawful migrants returned to Libya after being
rescued off the coast final week, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
During the week of April 24-30, 246 migrants have been intercepted at
sea and returned to Libya, IOM stated in a press release.
As many as 4,461 unlawful migrants have been rescued and returned
to Libya up to now this yr, together with 410 ladies and 175 minors, IOM
stated.
Meanwhile, 114 unlawful migrants have died and 436 others have
gone lacking on the Central Mediterranean route, it added.