25 Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Odisha’s Puri

A mission of freeway widening is underway close to the accident spot (Representational)

Ganjam:

A bus carrying pilgrims from Odisha’s Puri met with an accident leaving 25 individuals injured, knowledgeable the officers on Sunday.

The bus was going in the direction of Tamil Nadu from Puri when it overturned and crashed on the freeway close to Rambha within the Ganjam district, mentioned the police.

According to the police, the bus had round 50 passengers and 4 survived main accidents out of the 25 injured.

A mission of freeway widening is underway close to the accident spot.

Ganjam district Justice of the Peace and Chhatrapur sub-collector visited the spot. A rescue squad was additionally referred to as in for the injured.

Further particulars are awaited.