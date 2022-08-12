$25 million worth of methamphetamine found in olive oil shipment: police
Police say they’ve seized greater than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a cargo of olive oil hid in a truck in Sydney’s west.
The Australian Federal Police’s nationwide anti-gang squad made the invention in Fairfield late final month as a part of an investigation right into a transnational organised crime group.
No arrests have been remodeled the cargo that police say is price about $25 million.
Investigators imagine the cargo was organised by a syndicate with worldwide connections.
“Australian-based organised crime groups have an international reach and will collaborate with known offenders residing offshore,” the AFP’s Detective Superintendent Jason McArthur mentioned.
“Illicit drugs like methamphetamine in the community create a domino effect of damage to Australians, including domestic violence, increased strain on the health system and community violence, as gangs fight for turf to sell their dangerous drugs.”
