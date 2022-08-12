$25 million worth of methamphetamine found in olive oil shipment: police

Police say they’ve seized greater than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a cargo of olive oil hid in a truck in Sydney’s west.

The Australian Federal Police’s nationwide anti-gang squad made the invention in Fairfield late final month as a part of an investigation right into a transnational organised crime group.

Police say they’ve seized greater than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a cargo of olive oil hid in a truck in Fairfield. Credit: Australian Federal Police

No arrests have been remodeled the cargo that police say is price about $25 million.

Investigators imagine the cargo was organised by a syndicate with worldwide connections.