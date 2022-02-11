25-year-old black bear Ranger, an ‘ambassador for his species’ at L.A. Zoo, dies

A 25-year-old American black bear taken in as an orphaned cub by the Los Angeles Zoo has died, zoo officers stated Thursday.

Ranger was euthanized Wednesday due to well being points that had harm his high quality of life, the zoo stated in a press release.

“This is truly a deep loss for our zoo community,” Denise Verret, chief government and zoo director, stated within the launch. “Since his arrival at our zoo, Ranger’s presence helped connect millions of Angelenos to the type of wildlife that exists around us, which is crucial to building empathy, so we may peacefully co-exist with one another.”

He “will be sorely missed,” Verret stated.

Born in 1997, Ranger was first delivered to the L.A. Zoo as a wild rescue out of Minnesota, zoo officers stated. The bear was orphaned as a cub and brought in by a household who surrendered him to the Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Soon after, he was delivered to Los Angeles, the place he spent the remainder of his life.

“While it is never an ideal situation to take animals out of their natural environment, this was the best-case scenario as Ranger had become accustomed to human interaction at a very young age, which would have inhibited his re-introduction to the wild,” the zoo stated.

Ranger was a serious attraction on the zoo, officers stated, with crowds gathering usually round his habitat as he lounged within the solar. Officials known as him “the best ambassador for his species” and stated he helped create a connection between guests and wildlife.

“The L.A. Zoo will not be the same without him,” Beth Schaefer, director of animal packages on the zoo, stated within the launch.

Ranger’s species is native to North America and may attain as much as 7 ft lengthy and weigh as much as 600 kilos. Black bears can reside 20 to 30 years within the wild, in response to the National Wildlife Federation.