$250,000 reward offered over car park fire death
Police are providing a $250,000 reward for data into the 2017 dying of an 81-year-old man in a intentionally lit automotive park hearth.
John Flamish, who had been staying in a buddy’s Parramatta unit, suffered smoke inhalation and collapsed. He was rushed to Westmead Hospital however died a short while later.
He is believed to have been making an attempt to extinguish the fireplace which roared via the Early Street unit block storage about 5am on June 5, 2017. No arrests have ever been revamped the blaze or Flamish’s dying.
Homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty introduced the reward on the five-year anniversary of his dying, saying police had been now re-examining all obtainable proof to seek out these accountable.
“Police have spoken with dozens of residents and other witnesses about the blaze – which was determined to have been deliberately lit,” he stated.
“Five months after the fire, police released CCTV vision and appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Today we are re-examining all CCTV vision and are renewing our appeal to the public.
“The person/s involved in lighting this fire, cost a much-loved father and friend his life – and it is time that they are held responsible for their actions.”
Flamish’s daughter, Jenny Clarke, stated her household would by no means hand over within the seek for these liable for his dying.