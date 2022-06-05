$250,000 reward offered over car park fire death

Police are providing a $250,000 reward for data into the 2017 dying of an 81-year-old man in a intentionally lit automotive park hearth.

John Flamish, who had been staying in a buddy’s Parramatta unit, suffered smoke inhalation and collapsed. He was rushed to Westmead Hospital however died a short while later.

John Flamish died in a intentionally lit hearth in a Parramatta unit block storage.

He is believed to have been making an attempt to extinguish the fireplace which roared via the Early Street unit block storage about 5am on June 5, 2017. No arrests have ever been revamped the blaze or Flamish’s dying.

Homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty introduced the reward on the five-year anniversary of his dying, saying police had been now re-examining all obtainable proof to seek out these accountable.