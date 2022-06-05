$250K reward over unsolved fatal fire

A $250,000 reward is being provided for data that helps detectives remedy the five-year-old thriller of a deadly hearth at a Sydney house.

John Flamish, 81, died on June 5, 2017 after a hearth at a unit block in Parramatta, which police rapidly decided had been intentionally lit.

NSW Police have introduced the reward for data on the anniversary of his demise, which stays unsolved regardless of a prolonged investigation and a coronial inquest.

Mr Flamish’s daughter Jenny Clarke stated her household would by no means surrender of their seek for solutions.

“My father was a retired and respected businessman who loved his family and life in general but was tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Ms Clarke stated.

“Ever since dad died my family has been dealing with immeasurable pain, and I am pleading with anyone who may know about the events which led to his death to come forward.”

Camera Icon A $250,000 reward is being provided to resolve the thriller of the Early St hearth. John Grainger Credit: News Corp Australia

On the day her father died, emergency companies had been known as simply earlier than 4am to a hearth within the floor ground automobile park of a unit block on Early Street, Parramatta.

Mr Flamish, who had been staying with a buddy who lives within the advanced, is believed to have been making an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters discovered him within the automobile park and he was taken to Westmead Hospital, the place he died shortly after arrival regardless of the efforts of paramedics.

Camera Icon The hearth killed 81-year-old John Flamish at Parramatta 5 years in the past. Photo: NSW Police Credit: Supplied

Police stated their preliminary inquiries decided the fireplace had been intentionally lit.

Arson detectives and Parramatta Police Area Command officers started investigating the incident beneath Strike Force Badsi.

No one has ever been charged in relation to the fireplace or Mr Flamish’s demise.

Camera Icon Mr Flamish is believed to have been attempting to extinguish the fireplace earlier than he died. John Grainger Credit: News Corp Australia

The matter was referred to the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad for reinvestigation after a coronial inquest in September 2020.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty on Sunday stated detectives had been re-examining all accessible proof to establish these accountable.

“Over the past four years, police have spoken with dozens of residents and other witnesses about the blaze – which was determined to have been deliberately lit,” Mr Doherty stated.

“Today we are re-examining all CCTV vision and are renewing our appeal to the public.

“The person (or people) involved in lighting this fire cost a much-loved father and friend his life – and it is time that they are held responsible for their actions.”