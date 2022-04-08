26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Gets 31 Years In Jail By Pak Court: Report

Reports counsel a mosque and madrassa that Hafiz Saeed allegedly constructed will probably be taken over.

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to 31 years in jail by an anti-terror courtroom in Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the Pakistan-based terror group Jamaat ud Dawa, was sentenced in two circumstances. The courtroom has ordered that every one his property be seized.

Reports counsel a mosque and madrassa that Hafiz Saeed allegedly constructed will probably be taken over.

The terror mastermind was additionally fined Rs. 340,000.

In 2020, Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to fifteen years in jail by an anti-terror courtroom in a terror funding case.

The 70-year-old has been sentenced in additional terror financing circumstances.