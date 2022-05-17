World
265 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal: Russian ministry – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia‘s defence ministry stated Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian troopers, together with a number of dozen wounded, surrendered on the besieged Azovstal metal plant in Ukraine’s port metropolis of Mariupol.
“Over the past 24 hours, 265 militants laid down their arms and surrendered, including 51 heavily wounded,” the ministry stated in a briefing, including that these in want of medical care had been transferred to a hospital within the city of Novoazovsk.
