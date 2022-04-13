29-Year-Old From Esko Arrested In Connection With St. Louis County Shooting

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Louis County authorities say they’re investigating after a person was apparently shot a number of instances final weekend.

The taking pictures reportedly occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Responding deputies had been referred to as to the realm of Interstate 35, simply north of Midway Road.

There they discovered a person limping on the aspect of the freeway, with obvious gunshot wounds to each of his legs. The sufferer was stated to be uncooperative with investigators.

Eventually, deputies decided the taking pictures had occurred close to Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road in Midway Township. They discovered six shell casings and one other bullet.

The 39-year-old sufferer’s accidents weren’t life-threatening.

Police say they’ve arrested a 29-year-old from Esko, Minnesota in reference to the case. They stated that there’s no menace to the general public.