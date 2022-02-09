2nd ODI: India juggle with options in bid to seal series against West Indies | Cricket News – Times of India

KL Rahul again, Dhawan and Shreyas cleared to coach after unfavorable checks

One of the issues Rahul Dravid did throughout his stints as India ‘A’ coach, under-19 coach, or in his place as head of the teaching workers of the Rajasthan and Delhi IPL franchises, was tinkering with the groups and batting order. He at all times regarded to place gamers in new conditions and take them out of their consolation zones. Sometimes, the outcomes damage the crew’s trigger and affected their progress within the match. But it helped him unearth expertise and see if gamers have been up for the combat.Players like Sanju Samson Ishan Kishan , Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill , Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj Shreyas Iyer are just some names that come to thoughts who’ve been below Dravid’s wings sooner or later.“I tell them upfront, if you come on an ‘A’ tour with me, you will not leave here without playing a game. I’ve had that personal experience myself as a kid: going on an ‘A’ tour and not getting an opportunity is terrible,” Dravid had stated.

As coach of India to this point although, he has been loath to rock the boat, particularly within the longer format, and that maybe explains the endless rope provided to struggling batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and persisting with them in South Africa.

But with two world white-ball tournaments staring India within the face, albeit in several codecs, a number of proficient gamers crying out for alternatives and a comparatively unsettled and unprepared opposition, particularly in 50-over cricket, India ought to experiment within the second ODI of the three-match collection in opposition to West Indies on Wednesday.

But will the hosts, after having surprisingly misplaced each the Test and ODI collection to South Africa just lately, danger not obeying the followers’ mandate of successful each sport they play?

The returning KL Rahul will almost definitely advantage an inclusion within the taking part in XI. News from Ahmedabad additionally means that each Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have examined unfavorable for Covid-19 and have been allowed to coach with the squad. It means extra choices for the crew administration.

It would additionally counsel somebody from the taking part in XI within the first ODI needing to make method. If Dhawan will get in, he’ll open with Rohit and Rahul might drop down the order. In that case, each Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda will exit.

It’s value preserving in thoughts that gamers like leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Avesh Khan additionally must be groomed and given alternatives. And what about Deepak Chahar? After his scintillating late-order solo that just about gained India the third ODI in Cape Town, he would have thought he’ll characteristic in a full collection in Ahmedabad. But the crew administration positioned their belief within the profligate Shardul Thakur, who was disappointing once more on Sunday.

West Indies can be tempted to make adjustments of their very own. After the loss to Ireland, they’re looking out for qualification factors for the World Cup. They have missed out on computerized qualification within the T20 World Cup and one other setback within the 50-over format will not be checked out kindly.

The skilled and once-fast Kemar Roach regarded barely military-medium on Sunday. Perhaps Guyana’s Romario Shepherd might be given a go. He can bowl quick and also can tonk sixes and is usually a good foil for the penetrative Alzarri Joseph with the brand new ball. Jason Holder and skipper Kieron Pollard had each careworn on the necessity for batters to take the sport deep. But West Indies’ batting, of late, has been on the ventilator in ODIs.