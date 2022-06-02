Sports
2nd ODI: King rules as West Indies secure series win over Netherlands | Cricket News – Times of India
AMSTELVEEN (Netherlands): An outstanding unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 118 between Brandon King and Keacy Carty steered the West Indies from potential embarrassment in Amstelveen to a five-wicket victory over Netherlands within the second one-day worldwide on Thursday.
The two got here along with the West Indies in deep trouble at 99 for 5, chasing what gave the impression to be a comparatively simple goal of 215.
King was the extra vigorous of the pair, clubbing three sixes and 9 fours in his unbeaten 90-ball 91, whereas Carty performed the anchor function, accumulating 43 from 66 balls.
With 4 wanted to win and 28 balls remaining, he hammered a brief ball from Duff excessive over midwicket to register his solely six and seal the win that provides the West Indies an unassailable 2-0 win within the three-match sequence.
The Dutch, who received the toss and selected to bat first, had began the match in spectacular trend as Vikramjit Singh (46) and Max O’Dowd (51) added 101 for the primary wicket.
Once they each fell — O’Dowd the primary of 4 victims for left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (4-39) — the remainder of the batting struggled.
Scott Edwards, who got here in at three, battled exhausting and was final out for 68 however even he discovered it tough to get the bowling away, mustering however a single boundary in his 89-ball knock.
The Dutch bowlers settled nicely to their activity of defending such a small whole and have been buoyed by the early dismissal for 18 of Shai Hope who made a century in Tuesday’s seven-wicket win.
Logan van Beek picked up two wickets and, at 99 for 5, it seemed as if Pieter Seelaar‘s aspect would possibly steal the match and sq. the sequence however King decreed in any other case.
The sequence concludes in Amstelveen on Saturday.
