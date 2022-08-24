2nd Test: England vow to stick with ‘Bazball’ in bid to level South Africa series | Cricket News – Times of India

📍 Emirates Old Trafford.Putting within the prep for Thursday 💪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 https://t.co/sp8tlvIT9x — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 1661270753000

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes has insisted there can be no let-up within the group’s attacking method as they give the impression of being to bounce again within the second Test in opposition to South Africa beginning Thursday.The hosts have arrived at Manchester’s Old Trafford 1-0 down in a three-match sequence following a chastening innings-and-12-run defeat inside three days by the Proteas at Lord’s final week.That was their first defeat underneath the brand new management duo of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum following a run of 4 successive wins with an aggressive method dubbed ‘Bazball’, characterised by attacking batting that noticed England chase down stiff fourth innings targets in opposition to New Zealand and India in the course of the previous two months.England, nevertheless, had no reply to a formidable South Africa tempo assault led by Kagiso Rabada at Lord’s, the place they had been dismissed for simply 165 and 149 of their two innings, though an absence of home red-ball cricket since final month’s win over India, was arguably extra accountable than ‘Bazball’ for a clatter of wickets.And a uncommon double failure by Joe Root meant England haven’t gained a Test when the star batsman has not made a fifty for greater than two years.

All-rounder Stokes, who took over as captain after shut good friend Root had presided over only one win in 17 Tests, was in no temper to vary tack after only one loss.

“Absolutely not,” he stated. “We know well that when we perform to the capabilities that we’re capable of, then we can go out and put on an incredible performance, like everybody’s seen in the four games before.”

Former New Zealand captain McCullum stated England’s drawback at Lord’s had been an absence of assault somewhat than an excessive amount of cavalier cricket.

“I think they were perhaps a touch timid,” he stated. “We approach the game with a clear mentality about the way we want to play.

“It’s not all the time going to work. As we stated on the time, you have to buckle up for the experience. It’s not good at instances like this however we’ll come again robust.”

There are, however, legitimate questions over the form of opening batsman Zak Crawley who, after another two low scores at Lord’s, is now averaging a mere 16.4 across 10 Test innings this season.

England, however, seem determined to stick with the 24-year-old Kent right-hander, backed in bizarre fashion by McCullum when the coach said: “I take a look at a man like Zak and his skill-set is to not be a constant cricketer.”

As for their bowling, England may consider recalling Ollie Robinson in place of Matthew Potts to a seam attack that lacked sharpness and penetration at Lord’s, where South Africa cemented their position at the top of the World Test Championship table.

No Proteas batsman managed a century in the match but a collective effort led by opener Sarel Erwee got them to a competitive total of 326.

Undeniably gifted batsman Aiden Markram came out of the match, however, with an average of under 10 from his last 10 Test innings.

The uncapped Ryan Rickelton, in form for English county side Northamptonshire, could be given a Test debut if Markram is dropped.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj, asked Tuesday if the Proteas had struck a psychological blow against England by winning the first Test so emphatically, replied: “I’d prefer to suppose so.”

The left-armer added: “I believe England have performed some actually good cricket and fought themselves out of powerful conditions to win Test matches and sequence within the final yr.”

South Africa captain Dean Elgar made it clear before the series he was still a believer in Test cricket’s fundamentals for all the ‘Bazball’ hype surrounding England.

Elgar also demonstrated a nice line in tactical innovation when his decision to bring Maharaj on early in England’s second innings was rewarded by the spinner taking two top-order wickets.

The Proteas have become a highly effective Test team since Elgar became their skipper 18 months ago.

“I believe we all know what to do and go about our enterprise quite a bit higher,” said Maharaj. “And there’s extra readability and function definition throughout the group.

“I think that’s been Dean’s mantra from the time he’s taken over as the Test captain.”