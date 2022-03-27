$3.9 billion pitch to Queensland in budget

The authorities has introduced a $17.9b transport infrastructure bundle as a part of this week’s funds with the Prime Minister making a giant pitch to Queensland voters.

Money has been earmarked in Tuesday’s funds for main initiatives together with the Melbourne Intermodal Terminal Package and key rail upgrades in Queensland.

“Our strong economic recovery is being driven by our record funding for major road projects right across the country,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“Our investment in these infrastructure projects will support tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs across Australia over the construction life of these projects, providing certainty and security for businesses and communities across the country.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s funds will embrace $3.1b in direction of the $3.6b Melbourne Intermodal Terminal Package.

Camera Icon Scott Morrison has made a giant play for the Queensland vote on this week’s funds. NCA NewsWire/Damian Shaw. Credit: News Corp Australia

The spend on the mission contains $1.2 billion for a freight terminal at Beveridge, north of Melbourne, and $740m for the Western Interstate Freight Terminal at Truganina in western Melbourne.

The authorities has additionally allotted $920m for the Outer Metropolitan Ring Rail South mission as a part of the deal.

The funds will embrace a $3.9b infrastructure pledge for Queensland, which is shaping as a key battleground forward of the upcoming Federal election.

The authorities has put aside $1.6b for the long-awaited Beerwah-Maroochydore rail extension on the Sunshine Coast.

There can also be $1.1b for the Kuraby to Beenleigh rail improve on the Gold Coast.

Camera Icon Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will unveil his funds on Tuesday. NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage. Credit: News Corp Australia

The authorities’s spend contains $3.3b for brand spanking new Queensland initiatives together with $150 million for the Woolloongabba Station in Brisbane.

The authorities has additionally dedicated to $3.3b for NSW initiatives together with $1 billion for the Tuggerah to Wyong sooner rail improve, $336m for the Pacific Highway at Wyong, $264m for the Newell Highway at Moree and $352m for the Milton-Ulladulla Bypass.

“With the unemployment rate already at an equal-48-year low, the measures in this budget will create an additional 40,000 jobs across Australia, building on our world leading economic recovery,” Mr Frydenberg mentioned.

“By enhancing transport connectivity, we’re strengthening our supply chains against challenges such as Covid-related disruptions and the impact of natural disasters.”

Other key items of the bundle embrace;

* $678 million for Outback Way which stretches from Winton in Queensland, by means of the Northern Territory to Laverton, Western Australia.

TASMANIA

* $336 million for the Tasmanian Roads Package

* $100 million for the Great Eastern Drive Tourism Support bundle

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* $200 million for the Marion Road-Anzac Highway to Cross Road

* $120 million for the Adelaide Hills Productivity and Road Safety Package

* $2.2 billion for the prevailing North South Corridor – Torrens to Darlington mission

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* $145 million for the Thomas Road South Western Highway to Tonkin

Highway

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* $132 million for Central Australian Tourism Roads mission

ACT

* $46.7 million for the Athllon Drive Duplication