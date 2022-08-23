Latest News

3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir

The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Monday, in response to officers. (Representational)

Reasi:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Katra, Jammu and Kashmir within the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) knowledgeable.

The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km under the bottom.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir,” tweeted NCS.

