Three adults and two youngsters died in a blaze in Khayelitsha on Sunday.

The City of Cape Town’s fireplace and rescue companies mentioned the victims had died in an off-the-cuff construction.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at 4.30am, with reports indicating that an informal structure was burning in France informal settlement,” mentioned Jermaine Carelse, the City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

Carelse mentioned when the crew from the Lansdowne Road fireplace station arrived on the scene, the construction was engulfed in flames.

“As firefighting operations ensued, the bodies of three adults – a man, woman and one whose gender is unknown – as well as those of a boy and girl, were discovered. They had succumbed to fatal burn wounds,” he mentioned.

Carelse added that the fireplace was extinguished simply after 05:20 and the scene was handed over to the police shortly after 06:00.

