3 AK-47 weapons amongst 19 guns seized by police | Loop Barbados

Police have seized 19 firearms within the final six months with at the least one quarter of them being computerized assault weapons.

The weapons embody three AK-47 computerized assault weapons, an AR-15 rifle, a Draco (Mini AK). One of the AKs had a cylindrical journal.

Confiscated have been additionally seven revolvers of varyingcalibers, 5 pistols with magazines, a Mac 10 and a rifle mod. St-15.

The members of the Antigun and Gangs Unit of the Barbados Police Service seized the firearms and ammunition within the Bridgetown and Southern Divisions between September 2021 and February 2022.

These weapons have been seized by means of protracted intelligence-led investigations, proactive police operations and execution of Search Warrants. Fourteen (14) individuals have been formally charged with firearm-related offences ensuing from these seizures.

The Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce in a press assertion stated that the elimination of those weapons from off Barbados’ streets demonstrates the Service continues to perform its mandate to deal with the unlawful possession of firearms in Barbados by means of a variety of investigative and tactical interventions.

He referred to as every effort which resulted in yet another gun or ammo discover, one other success, which has been achieved to interdict and interrupt armed violent offenders throughout the island. “Our regular patrol officers along with members from several of TBPS’s specialized units such as the Anti Guns and Gangs Unit, The Tactical Response Unit and The Major Crime Unit work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets.”

Furthermore, he as soon as extra reiterated his name for residents to work with police to maintain the island protected. He stated, “we encourage the participation of law-abiding residents who play an efficient position of collaborating with The Barbados Police Service by sharing info of legal actions and suspected anti-social habits inside their districts and communities. We urge them to proceed to take action.

“The Barbados Police Service also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through Crime Stoppers Hotline anonymous tip line – 1 800 8477 (TIPS). Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call the Police Hotline at 429-8787. Additionally, information can be communicated to any Police Station.”