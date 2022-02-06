3 are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting outside of Milwaukee

toggle caption Maayan Silver/WUWM

Three individuals are lifeless, together with the suspect, and one particular person is in vital situation after a taking pictures at an residence complicated north of Milwaukee.

Police mentioned they consider the taking pictures, which happened on Saturday at Park Plaza Apartments within the village of Brown Deer, began as a home dispute.

Police Chief Peter Nimmer mentioned that the 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transferred to a close-by hospital, the place he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We believe the suspect shot himself,” Nimmer mentioned at a press convention.

The different two individuals killed have been a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old lady, authorities mentioned. Another man, 36, was shot within the leg however is anticipated to get better. A toddler on the scene was not harmed. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Nimmer mentioned he didn’t know the relationships of all concerned, however that a minimum of two individuals knew one another.

Officers responded to a name shortly after 10 a.m. native time for pictures fired, mentioned Nimmer. When they arrived, the shooter fired on the officers from the second flooring. One of the squad automobiles was hit, however no officers have been injured and no officers returned hearth.

Police consider that the taking pictures happened inside an residence in addition to within the car parking zone.

“There’s no reason to believe that there’s any danger to the community at this time,” Nimmer mentioned.

This is a growing story. Some information reported by the media might later become unsuitable. We will give attention to reviews from police officers and different authorities, credible information shops and reporters who’re on the scene, and we’ll replace because the state of affairs develops.